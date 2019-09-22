Laver Cup 2019: Roger Federer vs John Isner, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Roger Federer will lock horns with the big-serving John Isner on Day 3

Roger Federer has been giving the crowd jaw-dropping moments, both on and off the court at the Laver Cup 2019. After stepping into his 38th year a little more than a month ago, Federer seems to be having the time of his life playing at this event. The reasons behind this could possibly stem from the fact that the star-studded tournament is being hosted by Geneva, in Federer's home country, Switzerland.

Having played on all 3 days at the Laver Cup this year, Federer has been emphatic with his shot-making skills. Touted to play with Rafael Nadal in doubles earlier in the day, Federer had to regroup with Greek sensation, Stefanos Tsitsipas owing to the Spaniard's untimely withdrawal due to a hand injury.

Federer lost the first set in his opening singles outing against the unpredictable Nick Kyrgios. But the Swiss maestro shot back soon after and produced sublime tennis to seal the match after a hard-fought tie-breaker. In his second singles outing, Federer is slated to meet the tall and big-serving John Isner from Team World. In all their 9 meetings so far, Federer has won 7 times while Isner has been able to tame the former World No. 1 only twice.

Every match today will be crucial for both teams. Team Europe have a slight advantage after leading 7-5 at the end of Day 2's play and are just 3 match wins away from claiming a third consecutive Laver Cup title. Federer's wide variety and vast experience should be enough to help him topple the big-serving American. The 20-time Major winner should be able to add to the scoreboard for Team Europe and steer them towards a hat-trick of titles.

Here's all that you need to know about the Laver Cup 2019:

Tournament Name: Laver Cup 2019

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Location: Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland

Duration: September 20, 2019 - September 22, 2019

Schedule: Roger Federer v John Isner match at approx 6:30 p.m IST on 22nd September 2019

Teams:

Team Europe - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut (Alternate), Thomas Enqvist (Vice-Captain) and Bjorn Borg (Captain)

Team World - John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Jordan Thompson (Alternate), Patrick McEnroe (Vice-Captain) and John McEnroe (Captain)

Where to watch Laver Cup 2019 in India?

Laver Cup 2019 will be broadcast by DSport in India.

Live Stream details for Laver Cup 2019

Laver Cup 2019 can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Live, where match highlights can also be seen.