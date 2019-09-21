Laver Cup 2019: Roger Federer vs Nick Kyrgios, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Roger Federer at the Laver Cup 2019

The sparks are already flying with Team Europe taking an emphatic 3-1 lead over Team World at the end of the first day's play at the Laver Cup 2019. While the onus was on Dominic Thiem, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and the duo of Roger Federer and Alexander Zverev to set the winning trend for Team Europe, three of them did deliver.

Aside from Fognini's loss to Team World representative Jack Sock, it was smooth sailing for the 2-time Laver Cup champions. It's Day 2 of the tournament and things are about to spice up on court this weekend with Roger Federer setting up a date with the most unpredictable player, Nick Kyrgios, for his singles outing.

The very name of the Australian is enough to recall a whole list of controversies. Often hogging the limelight for the most outrageous comments, Kyrgios is one of the most entertaining players on the tour as well.

Despite his bittersweet relationships with his fans as well as his contemporary players, one cannot ignore the talent of Kyrgios. In a pre-tournament interview, Kyrgios blatantly said, “I’m personally not scared of that team. I have beaten every single one of their members, and I know guys on my team have beaten them before, as well. I mean, yeah, on paper we’re undermanned and we’re an underdog, but I don’t believe that – you know, I strongly believe that we can win."

This unfazed and bold attitude of Kyrgios is the only obstacle that the 20-time Grand Slam champion, Roger Federer will have to overcome in his singles clash on Day 2. With two wildly different styles of play, Federer and Kyrgios are poles apart. As calm and composed Federer is, Kyrgios is the firebrand kind, often taking his opponents by surprise.

Truth be told, Kyrgios has got the better of Federer only once so far and that dates back to 2015 Madrid Masters which was also their first on-court meeting. A lot has changed since then and Federer has gone on to take a 5-1 lead over the Australian.

Saturday's showdown promises to be entertaining and classy with two diametrically opposite personalities clashing against each other. Team Europe should not have trouble maintaining their lead on Day 2 and a Kyrgios-Federer match-up will add more oomph to the starry and fun factor exclusive to Laver Cup.

Here's all that you need to know about the Laver Cup 2019:

Tournament Name: Laver Cup 2019

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Location: Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland

Duration: September 20, 2019 - September 22, 2019

Schedule: Roger Federer v Nick Kyrgios singles match at approx 5:50 p.m IST on 21st September, 2019

Teams:

Team Europe - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut (Alternate), Thomas Enqvist (Vice-Captain) and Bjorn Borg (Captain)

Team World - John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Jordan Thompson (Alternate), Patrick McEnroe (Vice-Captain) and John McEnroe (Captain)

Where to watch Laver Cup 2019 in India?

Laver Cup 2019 will be broadcast by DSport in India.

Live Stream details for Laver Cup 2019

Laver Cup 2019 can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Live, where match highlights can also be seen.