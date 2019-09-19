Laver Cup 2019: Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu

Players of Team Europe pose for a photo ahead of the third season of the Laver Cup

The most-awaited weekend of the tennis calendar is here with the Laver Cup travelling to Geneva this time. The pre-tournament buzz has already created quite a stir and after two enormously successful editions in Prague (2017) and Chicago (2018), the Laver Cup has arrived in Switzerland.

Organised by Roger Federer's management company, TEAM8 in collaboration with former player Jorge Paulo Lemann and Tennis Australia, the Laver Cup is one big, gala affair in the world of tennis. Taking place barely two weeks after the US Open, the Laver Cup is one exhibition tournament where the crème de la crème of tennis gather to outdo each other over a fun weekend.

This tournament is believed to be the Ryder Cup's equivalent of tennis as it has the world's best players playing alongside each other. Divided into two teams, Team Europe and Team World, the Laver Cup exclusively features surreal pairings like that of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, playing side by side, in a doubles match.

This time the Laver Cup extravaganza begins on 20th September and concludes on 22nd September at Palexpo, Geneva. A weekend of star-studded action filled with complete drama on and off the court is in order. Team Europe won the previous two editions in Prague and Chicago and they intend to get a hat-trick this year.

The format of the tournament is simple. There will be 4 matches everyday with 3 in singles and 1 in doubles. Both singles and doubles are best-of-three sets with ad scoring. The third set will be a 10-point match tie-break.

On the first day, one point will be awarded with every match win. Two points will be given with match wins on Saturday while three points will be handed out for match wins the following day. The team to reach 13 points first will take home the Laver Cup. In case of a tie, a doubles match will be played with one set and a tie-break to decide the winner.

With a fabulous line-up scheduled every day and a lot of off-court moments to marvel at, the Laver Cup promises to be a fun tournament. The big-ticket event is going to be a spectacular affair with the likes of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Alexander Zverev, Milos Raonic and the most unpredictable and quirky Nick Kyrgios bidding to set fire to the black courts of Palexpo.

Here's all that you need to know about the Laver Cup 2019:

Tournament Name: Laver Cup 2019

Category: Exhibition Tournament

Surface: Indoor Hard Court

Location: Palexpo, Geneva, Switzerland

Duration: September 20, 2019- September 22, 2019

Teams:

Team Europe - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Fabio Fognini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Roberto Bautista Agut (Alternate), Thomas Enqvist (Vice-Captain) and Bjorn Borg (Captain)

Team World - John Isner, Milos Raonic, Nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Jordan Thompson (Alternate), Patrick McEnroe (Vice-Captain) and John McEnroe (Captain)

Where to watch Laver Cup 2019 in India?

Laver Cup 2019 will be broadcast by DSport in India. Matches will be shown from 4:30 p.m.

Live Stream details for Laver Cup 2019

Laver Cup 2019 can be streamed live on Amazon Prime Live, where match highlights can also be seen.