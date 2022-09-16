Laver Cup 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

The 2022 Laver Cup is just around the corner and excitement levels are through the roof. The fifth edition of the event will be held in London from September 23-25.

It will mark the final appearance of tennis icon Roger Federer as the Swiss maestro is set to call it quits after the conclusion of the tournament. He hasn't competed since his Wimbledon exit last year as he underwent multiple knee surgeries after the loss.

Federer has spent the past year rehabilitating and preparing for a proper comeback. However, his body couldn't handle it anymore and the Swiss knew it was time to finally step away from the sport he dominated for over two decades.

Federer's retirement marks the end of an era, and the Laver Cup provides him with an excellent opportunity to bow out in style. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, his three main rivals over the years, are also set to compete at the exhibition event and will be his teammates.

This will mark the first instance in which the four of them will participate in the Laver Cup at the same time. It's been quite a while since the stalwarts of tennis have shared the stage together. For all of them to be playing together in Federer's farewell tournament is a dream come true for every follower of the sport. Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas are the two remaining players in Team Europe's squad.

They're up against Taylor Fritz, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman and Jack Sock, who make up Team World. Team Europe are undefeated in the tournament, having won the previous four editions.

The Laver Cup has become one of the most looked-forward-to events on the tour. The relaxed and friendly atmosphere still retains a competitive edge. Players seem to enjoy themselves completely and fans get to see a different side of them as well. This year's edition will be emotionally charged due to Federer's retirement and has quickly become the must-see event of the year.

On that note, here's all the information you need about where you can watch the 2022 Laver Cup:

Laver Cup 2022: Television broadcast and live streaming details

Team Europe celebrate winning the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

Europe (Excluding France): Eurosport

India: Sony

Canada: TVA Sports

Australia: Stan Sport

New Zealand: Sky NZ

France: beIN Sports

Japan: WOWOW

China: iQIYI

Argentina: ESPN International

To view the complete list of broadcasters, click here.

