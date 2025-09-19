Laver Cup 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik

Date: September 19, 2025

Tournament: Laver Cup 2025

Venue: Chase Centre, San Francisco

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,250,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik preview

Alex Michelsen will take on Jakub Mensik in the second singles match of the Laver Cup.

Michelsen has a lot of room for improvement on tour. Apart from semifinal runs in Mallorca and Delray Beach, he clinched the title in Estoril (Challenger) this year. The American also reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, where he lost to Karen Khachanov.

Ad

Trending

Michelsen will enter the Laver Cup after a disappointing first-round exit in New York. He started his campaign against Francisco Comesana and lost to the Argentine in four sets. Comesana defeated him, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Mensik at the USA v Czechia - 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers Second Round: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik stunned the men's locker room by winning the Masters 1000 crown in Miami. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the final, 7-6(4), 7-4(4). The Czech also reached the quarterfinals in Eastbourne and the third round in Cincinnati.

Ad

Mensik will enter the Laver Cup after a positive run in the Davis Cup qualifiers. He also earned a valuable point for the Czechs by defeating Frances Tiafoe in the singles round. Team USA were eventually eliminated by the Czechs 3-2.

Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head

The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.

Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alex Michelsen Jakub Mensik

Ad

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik prediction

Michelsen, Rafter and De Minaur at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

Michlesen is one of the most promising youngsters on tour. The American has a happy knack of beginning well at most events and will test Mensik in the singles round. He has a steady all-around game and hardly makes any unwanted errors on the court.

Ad

Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik has looked slightly tired in the last few months. The Czech has been under pressure to deliver again after his recent success in Miami. He uses his serve to great effect and likes to take a no-nonsense approach.

An engrossing match is on the cards between two talented players in San Francisco. Considering Mensik's match fitness and impressive results against higher-ranked opponents, he will have a slight edge in this round.

Pick: Mensik to win in three sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More