Laver Cup 2025: Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details
Fixture: Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik
Date: September 19, 2025
Tournament: Laver Cup 2025
Venue: Chase Centre, San Francisco
Surface: Hard
Prize money: $2,250,000
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN
Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik preview
Alex Michelsen will take on Jakub Mensik in the second singles match of the Laver Cup.
Michelsen has a lot of room for improvement on tour. Apart from semifinal runs in Mallorca and Delray Beach, he clinched the title in Estoril (Challenger) this year. The American also reached the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open, where he lost to Karen Khachanov.
Michelsen will enter the Laver Cup after a disappointing first-round exit in New York. He started his campaign against Francisco Comesana and lost to the Argentine in four sets. Comesana defeated him, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik stunned the men's locker room by winning the Masters 1000 crown in Miami. He defeated Novak Djokovic in the final, 7-6(4), 7-4(4). The Czech also reached the quarterfinals in Eastbourne and the third round in Cincinnati.
Mensik will enter the Laver Cup after a positive run in the Davis Cup qualifiers. He also earned a valuable point for the Czechs by defeating Frances Tiafoe in the singles round. Team USA were eventually eliminated by the Czechs 3-2.
Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik head-to-head
The head-to-head between the duo is locked at 0-0.
Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik odds
All odds are sourced by BetMGM.
Alex Michelsen vs Jakub Mensik prediction
Michlesen is one of the most promising youngsters on tour. The American has a happy knack of beginning well at most events and will test Mensik in the singles round. He has a steady all-around game and hardly makes any unwanted errors on the court.
Meanwhile, Jakub Mensik has looked slightly tired in the last few months. The Czech has been under pressure to deliver again after his recent success in Miami. He uses his serve to great effect and likes to take a no-nonsense approach.
An engrossing match is on the cards between two talented players in San Francisco. Considering Mensik's match fitness and impressive results against higher-ranked opponents, he will have a slight edge in this round.
Pick: Mensik to win in three sets.