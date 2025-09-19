Laver Cup 2025: Casper Ruud vs Reilly Opelka preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Casper Ruud vs Reilly Opelka

Date: September 19, 2025

Tournament: Laver Cup 2025

Venue: Chase Centre, San Francisco

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $2,250,000

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Casper Ruud vs Reilly Opelka preview

Ruud at the Laver Cup 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

World No. Casper Ruud will take on Reilly Opelka in the first singles match of the Laver Cup.

Ruud has had a hot and cold season so far. After a runner-up finish in Dallas, he captured the title in Madrid and reached the second round in New York. The Norwegian also reached the fourth round of the Canadian Open, but lost to Karen Khachanov in straight sets.

Ruud has struggled to make a valuable contribution at the Majors. He started his campaign at the US Open with a potent win against Sebastian Ofner, but couldn't make his mark against Raphael Collignon. The Belgian defeated him in five sets, 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Opelka at the Laver Cup 2025 with team captain Andre Agassi - Previews - Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Reilly Opelka has put in a decent shift this year. After a runner-up finish in Brisbane, he reached the third round in Miami and the semifinals in Rosmalen. The American also participated in the US Open, but lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the first round.

Opelka is making his second appearance at the Laver Cup this year. He was a part of the Boston edition in 2021. The 28-year-old competed under Team World captain John McEnroe and lost his singles and doubles match-ups.

Casper Ruud vs Reilly Opelka head-to-head

Ruud leads the head-to-head against Opelka 4-0. He defeated the American most recently in the 2022 Geneva Open.

Casper Ruud vs Reilly Opelka odds

Casper Ruud vs Reilly Opelka prediction

Ruud has been given the task of setting the tone early for Team Europe in San Francisco. He's been vulnerable in the last few months, but has never lost to Opelka on tour. The Norwegian will hope to execute his dynamic all-around game and begin with a win.

Opelka, meanwhile, has worked hard for his results in 2025. The American couldn't play consistently in the last couple of years, but looks in decent shape this time around. His rocketing serve and skills at the net have always bailed him out.

Ruud will need to settle in early against a formidable opponent on Friday. Opelka will test him to the limits, but the Norwegian should be able to raise his level and solve this round.

Pick: Ruud to win in three sets.

