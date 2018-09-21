Laver Cup: 4 Players to look out for

Djokovic and Federer ready to represent Team Europe

The second edition of the exciting exhibition of the Laver Cup returns this Friday in Chicago as Europe's finest tennis players take on the world elite.

It's an exciting time to be a tennis fan especially if you have an admiration for many of the top-ranked tennis players from the ATP World Tour.

Many of the familiar faces from the men's tennis circuit will be coming together in Chicago to celebrate the sport and to also see who will lift the Laver Cup come Sunday's curtain closer.

Last year saw the introduction of the Laver Cup with Team Europe coming out on top, the legendary Bjorn Borg leading the team to greatness.

One of the highlights was two of the most decorated in the sport's history of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal partnering up in a doubles match which would see them defeat Sam Querrey and Jack Sock.

Team Europe won 15-9 in Prague, Czech Republic and now 12 months on their mission is to defend the title named after the great Rod Laver.

The teams

Sadly for Team World's Captain John McEnroe, this year's US Open runner-up Juan Martin Del Potro has pulled out of the tournament as he recovers from his US Open run.

On paper, Team Europe have the stronger group when you compare all players' rankings but anything can happen in a team event.

In this slideshow, we have picked out two players from both teams for you spectators to look out for throughout this weekend's event.

Here are 4 players to look out for at this year's Laver Cup...

#4 Kyle Edmund - Team Europe

Edmund is currently the British No. 1

Kyle Edmund has gone up in the ATP rankings over the last three years since fans started to notice the Briton.

Edmund's first real foray into the spotlight was at the 2015 Davis Cup final when representing Great Britain against Belgium.

The opening match saw an inexperienced Edmund go up against Belgium's No. 1 David Goffin.

Edmund surprised many when he took a two-set lead over Goffin and looked to seal the first match of the final.

But Goffin picked himself up and recovered to perform an exhilarating comeback to defeat Edmund and avoid an unexpected result.

Since then Edmund has taken advantage of what he has learnt on the courts and has progressed very well.

His biggest landmark so far was reaching this year's semi-final at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old had to overcome the likes of Grigor Dimitrov, Kevin Anderson and Denis Istomin to reach the final four.

But a determined Marin Cilic ended the Briton's hopes of reaching his first Grand Slam final.

Edmund can certainly pull off a few surprises.

