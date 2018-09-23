Laver Cup Day 3: 3 matches to watch out for

Jamie Davies FOLLOW ANALYST

Federer and Djokovic representing Team Europe

This year's Laver Cup in Chicago has been an eventful one so far as Team Europe are aiming to defend the title against Team World.

The meeting began on Friday which saw Team Europe take a convincing lead with victories from Grigor Dimitrov, Kyle Edmund and David Goffin.

John McEnroe's world squad got one point back when Kevin Anderson and Jack Sock defeated the glittering partnership of Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

The opening day ended with Team Europe leading 3-1.

Day 2 was a lot better for Team World despite the first two matches going in Team Europe's favour.

Wins for Alexander Zverev and Federer made it 7-1 for Team Europe as the second day rewards the match winners two points.

But Anderson got his revenge against Djokovic after losing to the Serb at this year's Wimbledon final.

Dimitrov and David Goffin failed to continue Team Europe's dominance as Sock and Nick Kyrgios put Team World back in contention.

So we have now reached the final day in Chicago where we will find out the winner of this year's Laver Cup.

Four matches remain on the schedule and here are three games to look forward to.

#3 Zverev v Anderson

2017 Washington Open

The Laver Cup could well and truly be decided before this match even takes place on Sunday.

Alexander Zverev versus Kevin Anderson is third in the running order but if Team Europe win the first two matches on Sunday then they will have completed their defence for the title.

13 points is the target to win the Laver Cup and three points is awarded to the winning team per match.

Zverev is only 21 years old but is already showing that the future of the sport could be topped by the German when the days of Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic are no more.

Anderson however, is playing the best tennis of his career so far. A runner-up at this year's Wimbledon to Djokovic, the South African is bidding to qualify for the ATP World Tour Finals at the end of the season in London.

The head to head between these two is a one-horse race as Zverev has beaten Anderson every time they have met. 4-0 is the head to head scoreline.

Their biggest meeting was Zverev's victory at the Washington Open final to deny Anderson an ATP title.

Zverev will no doubt be the favourite for this one but Anderson is very determined at the moment.

