Leander Paes included in the Indian Davis Cup team for Croatia tie

Paes has also confirmed his participation in the Bangalore Open ATP Challenger 2020

Veteran tennis superstar Leander Paes has been included in the Indian Davis Cup team that will go to Zagreb for their World Group Qualifiers against Croatia, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) announced on Thursday. The game will be held on March 6 and 7.

Paes had revealed recently that 2020 is probably his last year in tennis before retirement, so this will be his last Davis Cup. He will be accompanied by Rohan Bopanna in the team. Divij Sharan has been picked as the third doubles player.

India’s top-ranked singles players Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who is placed 122 on the ATP rankings, Sumit Nagal (125) and Ramkumar Ramanathan (182) have also been included.

Paes has also confirmed his participation in the Bangalore Open ATP Challenger, beginning on February 10, and this could be his last event at home. “Playing at home in front of my fellow Indians has always been a source of immense pleasure and motivation for me. Bangalore has always had a crowd that understands tennis and the vibe of the stadium and the energy of the city really invigorate me,” said Paes to PTI.

At present, he is playing at the TATA Maharashtra ATP Tour event in Pune.