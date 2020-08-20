Leander Paes lauds decision to give Dronacharya Lifetime Award to Naresh Kumar 

Multiple Grand Slam champion Leander Paes feels that his mentor Naresh Kumar was deservedly nominated for the Dronacharya Lifetime Achievement Award for his extraordinary work in grooming young Indian tennis players. Paes said that he would always rush to Naresh if he had any problems in life or tennis.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Leander Paes talked about his relationship with Naresh Kumar. The 1996 Olympics bronze medalist recalled how Kumar had put his Davis Cup captaincy on the line to include a 15-year-old Paes in the squad.

'Naresh Kumar deserves the Dronacharya Lifetime Achievement Award': Leander Paes

Leander Paes has won all four Grand Slam titles

The Indian Sports Ministry has nominated former Davis Cup captain Naresh Kumar and archery coach Dharmendra Tiwari in the lifetime category of the Dronacharya Award.

Leander Paes felt that Kumar's recognition was justified because of his incredible contribution to Indian tennis, and the 47-year-old veteran opined that the Punjab-based legend deserved to win.

"I am so honored that my first Davis Cup captain, Mr. Naresh Kumar, has just been coveted with the Dronacharya Award. (It) was well deserved because he has given his whole life to nurturing youngsters in our country," Paes said.

The 2016 French Open mixed doubles winner also recalled how the Indian Davis Cup team had made it to the tourney's semifinals in 1993 under Kumar's leadership. He also commended Kumar's work in the coaching world.

"I think Naresh Kumar deserves the Dronacharya Award so much. I have a lot of gratitude to the Sports Ministry for recognizing Naresh Kumar's efforts in building so many young champions in the field of sports and tennis in our country."

Leander Paes then highlighted the significant role played by his Guru Kumar in his success.

"Naresh Kumar is my mentor. He is one of the pillars of my team, like a Guru for me. He basically guided me all the way from the age of 11 all the way through. My parents' home is very close to Uncle Naresh's home in Kolkata. It's not even 100 yards away, and I would always knock on his door if I needed advice. I would always pick up the phone no matter where in the world I was. I would pick up the phone and ask him for advice if I was confused or not sure which path to take," Paes stated.

Paes also disclosed that Naresh Kumar wanted him in the Indian squad of Davis Cup 1990. The then Indian Davis Cup skipper had clarified to the officials that he would step down as captain if they omitted the 15-year-old Paes in the team.

The former World No.1 doubles player concluded by saying that Kumar always inspired him, and no one in today's world would be ready to sacrifice his spot to give other players a chance as Kumar did then.