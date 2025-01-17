Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick | Australian Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (Q) Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet

Date: January 18, 2025

Tournament: Australian Open 2025

Round: Third Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia

Category: Grand Slam

Surface: Hard (Outdoor)

Prize Money: A$ 96,500,000

Live Telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport | India - Sony Sports & Sony LIV

Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet preview

In Picture: Learner Tien (Getty)

American teenage sensation Learner Tien is all set to face off against Corentin Moutet in the third round of the Australian Open. Tien started the season on a disappointing note, losing to Cameron Norrie in the first round of the Hong Kong Open.

Trending

However, at the Australian Open, the 19-year-old has been on fire. He won his qualifier matches against Gregoire Barrerre (4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1), Juan Pablo Ficovich (6-4, 6-2), and Jozef Kovalik (6-3, 6-4) to enter the main draw. This was the first time that Tien had played in the main draw at a Major other than the US Open.

The American youngster started his campaign off with a five-set win against Camilo Ugo Carabelli, with the scoreline being 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4. However, Tien's most memorable win came in the next round, when he defeated former Major champion and fifth seed Daniil Medvedev after a 4-hour 48-minute battle, winning 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-7 (8), 1-6, 7-6 (10-7).

The Australian Open is where Corentin Moutet kicked off his 2025 season. The Frenchman had an average season in 2024, reaching two semifinals at the Chile Open and the Moselle Open.

At the Australian Open, Moutet began his campaign with an upset, winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 against 25th-seeded Alexei Popyrin. The Frenchman continued is good work, as he won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4 against American qualifier Mitchell Krueger in the second round.

Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet head-to-head

This will be the first time the two players will face each other.

Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Learner Tien -130 -1.5 (+130) Over 37.5 (-120) Corentin Moutet +100 +1.5 (-190) Under 37.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Learner Tien vs Corentin Moutet prediction

Tien has steadily made his place on the Tour. Last year, he qualified for the Next Gen ATP Finals. He reached the summit clash at the event but lost to Brazil's Joao Fonseca. The American has been prolific on the hard courts on the Challenger Tour, as he has reached 12 finals and won 10 titles. While the senior tour is a whole different ballgame, he will be high on confidence entering the match.

This has been the best performance by Moutet at the Australian Open so far, as he had only won 3 matches in Melbourne before this year, and never made it past the second round. Overall, the Frenchman has reached only one final in his ATP career, which came on hard.

Tien has played five intense matches, the last two being five-set battles. While there is a chance of him feeling the effects of those fixtures, he has looked in good touch and could have enough in his tank to get past Moutet.

Pick- Tien to win in four sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback