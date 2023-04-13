Create

"Less you know about these players the better" - Tennis fans react to Jiri Lehecka's choice of Conor McGregor, Elon Musk for dream dinner party

Jiri Lehecka(left), Conor McGregor(top right) and Elon Musk(bottom right)

Jiri Lehecka overcame Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday, April 12. He will next face Taylor Fritz in the third round of the tournament.

In a post-match interview with the Tennis Channel, Lehecka was asked to elaborate on his choice of people for a dream dinner party. The Czech, who had earlier picked Michael Jordan, Conor McGregor and Elon Musk, spoke about their achievements and why he felt they would make for interesting company.

🇨🇿 @jirilehecka's dream dinner party 👀• @TheNotoriousMMA@elonmusk• Michael Jordan https://t.co/UqdMPeU93R

A section of fans on social media expressed their displeasure with the World No. 42's choices, including those who believed that players need not share their opinions on every topic.

"Lmfao whew the less you know about these players the better, " wrote one.
Lmfao whew the less you know about these players the better twitter.com/tennischannel/…

Some pointed out the contrasting views of the 21-year-old, who spoke against trash talk in tennis during the same interview on one hand and picked the MMA fighter known for his trashtalking on the other.

"A dinner party sent from hell AND he topped it off by saying he enjoys his time at Wimbledon omg just got the biggest ick," wrote a fan.
A dinner party sent from hell AND he topped it off by saying he enjoys his time at Wimbledon omg just got the biggest ick https://t.co/VQIxYLzWVJ twitter.com/tennischannel/…

Here are a few more reactions:

I cannot think of a worse dinner party. twitter.com/tennischannel/…
yikes twitter.com/TennisChannel/…
lmfao I’d jump through a closed window to get away from this dinner party 😩 Poor old Jerry just dried up half of tt 😬 twitter.com/tennischannel/…
ewww bumping him down a few places on my list twitter.com/TennisChannel/…
Judging these choices heavily 🤨 (outside of MJ of course) twitter.com/TennisChannel/…
Disappointed but not surprised 😔 twitter.com/TennisChannel/…
@TennisChannel @jirilehecka @TheNotoriousMMA @elonmusk This is embarrassing.
@TennisChannel @jirilehecka @TheNotoriousMMA @elonmusk elon Musk 💀

Jiri Lehecka to clash with Taylor Fritz in R3 of the Monte-Carlo Masters 2023

Jiri Lehecka at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Jiri Lehecka will square off against Taylor Fritz in the third round of the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday, April 13.

The Australian open quarterfinalist comes into the tournament after early exits at both the Sunshine Double events.

He overcame Lucky Loser Emil Ruusuvuori and Grigor Dimitrov in the first and second rounds at Monte-Carlo. In his second-round post-match interview, he spoke about Fritz and their previous encounter:

"I've played Fritz before at the United Cup and there, he was the better player. But here we are on clay where I think that I might for sure have a bigger chance than on the harcourt," he said. "The way I'm playing now, I like it and I don't think there would be any problem to me to get into a position where I can play how I should and of course, the rest, we will see."

Eighth seed Taylor Fritz has a Delray Beach Open title under his belt and comes into the tournament fresh off his quarterfinals run at the Miami Open. He overcame former champion Stan Warinka in straight-sets in the previous round.

This will be the second encounter between the two players and their head-to-head stands at 1-0 in the American's favor.

