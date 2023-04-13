Jiri Lehecka leaves trash talk for MMA; opens up about dream dinner with Michael Jordan, Conor McGregor and Elon Musk

Jiri Lehecka has stated that he will leave trash talk for combat sports like MMA and would rather not have it introduced to a gentlemanly sport like tennis.

Lehecka faced Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday (April 12). Following a topsy-turvy opening set that eventually went his way in the tie-break, the Czech player gained control of the match in the second set to win 7-6(4), 6-4.

Speaking to the Tennis Channel after the win, Lehecka made his views clear about the much-debated issue of trash talk in tennis. He voiced his opposition to the idea, stating that such banter is better suited to sports like MMA.

"I think that this [trash talk], I wil leave it to the MMA. I think that I'm still trying to have this sport as the gentleman part," he said.

The World No. 42 also spoke about enjoying the "vibes" at Wimbledon.

"I enjoyed my time in Wimbledon, where we can feel that vibes a bit more. I think that this is how tennis should be like and like the way how two guys go to the arena, competing, trying to put the best from each other," Lehecka said.

Later on, Lehecka revealed the three people he would most like to have dinner with.

"In Conor, I love the way how he interact with fans and how he took advantage in what he was doing. From different angles, he helped himself with all the trashtalks," he said.

"He [Jordan] didn't care about anything. He just went in and he just did what he wanted to do, doesn't matter what," he continued. "And then, Elon Musk, for me, his vision, how humanity will lead life in 50, 60 years is very interesting."

Jiri Lehecka to face Taylor Fritz in Monte-Carlo Masters 3R

Jiri Lehecka at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters

Jiri Lehecka will hope to continue his great start to the clay swing when he faces Taylor Fritz in the third round of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Thursday (April 13). This will be the duo's second meeting on tour.

Lehecka and Fritz squared off earlier this year at the United Cup, with the American coming out on top (6-3, 6-4).

Fritz has been excellent all season and is coming off the back of an impressive win over Stan Wawrinka in the second round. The match promises to be an exciting affair.

Poll : 0 votes