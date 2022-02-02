"Let's not forget Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf" - Tennis fans after Rafael Nadal's historic 21st Major title

Rafael Nadal became the first man in tennis history to win 21 Grand Slams, defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final of the 2022 Australian Open on Sunday. Congratulations have poured in for the Spaniard from all fronts, including several media outlets that praised him for his historic triumph.

But more than a few outlets have made the cardinal sin of calling the former World No. 1 the "first player to win 21 Grand Slams."

"Rafa Nadal becomes the first tennis player to win 21 majors after winning the Australian Open," Spanish daily newspaper 'El Pais' tweeted.

While he is certainly the first male in tennis history to reach the landmark, three women have outdone the Mallorcan -- Margaret Court (24 Majors), Serena Williams (23 Majors) and Steffi Graf (22 Majors).

Tennis fans on Twitter could not sit idly by and watch three of the greatest women's players being ignored. A flood of tweets were immediately posted to serve as reminders that Rafael Nadal was still only fourth on the all-time list of Slam winners.

"Not to take away from Nadal's incredible career and record, but here's a gentle reminder that THREE women have won more grand slams than him. And one of them is the only person to have won a golden slam. Tennis Goddesses Margaret Court, Serena Williams and Steffi Graf," one user tweeted.

Aparnna Hajirnis @FuschiaScribe Margaret Court: 24

Serena Williams: 23

Stefanie Graf: 22



"Rafael Nadal is described as the best tennis Player in the world with 21 Major titles. Small reminder: Steffi Graf: 22 Majors. Serena Williams 23 Majors. Margaret Court: 24 Majors. Female success isn't less worth than male," another user tweeted.

Ruby Irene Pratka (pronounflexible) @mllemarguerite Obligatory note that Nadal is the first man to win 21 majors (an incredible achievement), but two women in the Open era (Steffi Graf & Serena) have won more. Three if you count Margaret Court. #AusOpen Obligatory note that Nadal is the first man to win 21 majors (an incredible achievement), but two women in the Open era (Steffi Graf & Serena) have won more. Three if you count Margaret Court. #AusOpen

For this very reason, fans appreciated the video Nike released to celebrate the 21-time Grand Slam champion. Twitter users were pleased that the brand specified that he was the "first male player" to achieve the feat, instead of pushing women's achievements to the sidelines.

"I genuinely appreciate Nike specifying he’s the top male tennis player. No erasure of Serena Williams, Margaret Court, or Steffi Graf while still celebrating Nadal," one user wrote.

Devlina ‏‎دیولینا 🌟 @AarKiBolboBolo While celebrating Nadal's 21st title, let's also remember Steffi Graf , who won 22 and Serena Williams with 23. The win, albeit spectacular, isn't historic. Remember these women and what they won While celebrating Nadal's 21st title, let's also remember Steffi Graf , who won 22 and Serena Williams with 23. The win, albeit spectacular, isn't historic. Remember these women and what they won

Margaret Court, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams have held all four Majors simultaneously at one point in their respective careers

Serena Williams has held all four Grand Slams simultaneously not once but twice in her career

Margaret Court is the all-time leader in terms of Grand Slams, having won 24 Majors. The Australian is among a handful of players who have won Grand Slams on either side of the advent of the Open Era in 1968. She completed the Calendar Slam in 1970.

Steffi Graf was the second woman to cross the 20 mark, winning 22 Grand Slams across a career spanning 17 years. Graf also became the first tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam, winning all four Majors and the Olympic gold medal in 1988. Furthermore, she is the only player to have won each Major at least four times.

Then there is Serena Williams, who is widely regarded as the GOAT in tennis -- male or female. The American went past Graf with her triumph at the 2017 Australian Open but is still looking to equal Court's record of 24.

The 40-year-old has held all four Majors simultaneously, albeit not in the same year, twice. She did so by winning the 2002 French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and then the 2003 Australian Open. In the second iteration, the former World No. 1 won the 2014 US Open and followed it up with the first three Grand Slams in 2015.

