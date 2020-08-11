Lexington 2020: Amanda Anisimova vs CiCi Bellis preview, head-to-head & prediction | Top Seed Open

After a few exhibition appearances during the lockdown, 18-year-old wonderkid Amanda Anisimova will be looking to restart the 2020 season on a high note as she takes on Catherine 'CiCi' Bellis in the first round of the WTA Top Seed Open.

Despite these uncertain times, Lexington features a strong lineup full of big names, including the likes of Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Cori Gauff, Sloane Stephens and Aryna Sabalenka. The Top Seed Open will be crucial in the preparations of all the participants ahead of the American hardcourt season, to be contested in New York later this month.

Amanda Anisimova broke through on the tour last year to become the youngest player to make the French Open semifinal since 2006, ultimately losing to eventual champion and current World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. The World No. 28 defeated both Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Simona Halep on her way to the semis in Paris.

Her opponent in Lexington, CiCi Bellis, is a young and talented American player herself. Bellis will be looking to make a mark by upsetting her fellow countrywoman and exploiting the opportunity presented during the lockdown.

Despite not being the most experienced player on tour, CiCi Bellis is no stranger to the big stage. In 2014, Bellis became the youngest player to win a match at the US Open since 1996, defeating former Australian Open runner-up Dominika Cibulkova at just 17 years of age.

Amanda Anisimova vs CiCi Bellis head-to-head

Catherine 'CiCi' Bellis at the 2020 Australian Open

The meeting in Lexington will be the first between Amanda Anisimova and CiCi Bellis, and the contest should be an entertaining one. Despite neither player having a dependable serve, they have very contrasting styles of play.

Anisimova relies on her excellent return game and a bankable backhand, whereas Bellis is more of an all-court player who is not afraid to approach the net to finish off points.

The matchup will, however, likely come down to Bellis' serve. She will have to serve out of her skin to resist the returning ability of her compatriot, who in eight matches this year has won a whopping 60% of second-serve return points.

Amanda Anisimova vs CiCi Bellis prediction

Amanda Anisimova at the UTR Pro Match Series 2020

Given their respective rankings, Amanda Anisimova will fancy her chances against her compatriot in this early round encounter at Lexington. But CiCi Bellis, who is a former World No. 35, knows what it takes to cause an upset on her preferred hard-court surface.

To do so, Bellis will not only have to serve well - an aspect of her game that has not given the most positive results - but will also have to gain control of a majority of the rallies. She will need to exploit Anisimova's relatively weak defense by pushing her from side to side, but that's easier said than done.

Prediction: Amanda Anisimova to win in three sets.