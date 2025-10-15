Leylah Fernandez vs Dalma Galfi preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and betting tips | Japan Women's Open 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (4) Leylah Fernandez vs Dalma Galfi

Date: October 16, 2025

Tournament: Kinoshita Group Japan Open 2025

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Utsubo Tennis Center in Osaka, Japan

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $275,094

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Leylah Fernandez vs Dalma Galfi preview

Fernandez at the 2025 China Open - Day 7 - Source: Getty

Leylah Fernandez will meet qualifier Dalma Galfi in the Round of 16 match of the Japan Women's Open on Thursday, October 16.

Ad

Trending

The Canadian star registered a thumping 6-2, 7-5 win over the in-form American, Hailey Baptiste, in the opening round. Fernandez is seeded fourth in Osaka and is looking to bounce back from her early exits in Wuhan and Beijing.

The 23-year-old has had a good season so far, with a 26-23 win-loss record. She clinched her maiden WTA 500 title in Washington, her fourth overall tour title on hardcourt.

Dalma Galfi, on the other hand, entered this WTA 250 tournament in Osaka after dominant wins over Taylor Townsend and Kyoka Okamura in the qualifiers. The World No. 96 stunned Alycia Parks in the opening round with an impressive 6-4, 6-4 win.

Ad

The Hungarian has had a brilliant 2025 season so far, with a 37-21 win-loss record. She earned her maiden WTA 125 titles in Oeiras and Catalonia, both on clay. The 27-year-old's notable performance came in Wimbledon, where she defeated Beatriz Haddad Maia to reach the third round, her joint-best result in Majors.

Leylah Fernandez vs Dalma Galfi head-to-head

Fernandez and Galfi are facing each other for the first time in their career, so the head-to-head record remains 0-0.

Ad

Leylah Fernandez vs Dalma Galfi prediction

Galfi at the 2025 China Open - Day 4 - Source: Getty

In her three wins in the Japan Women's Open 2025, Dalma Galfi hasn't dropped a single set. Her performance against Alycia Parks in the last match further highlighted her form going into the second round.

Ad

However, Galfi has struggled to extend her positive starts deep into the tour events this year. She has failed to register back-to-back main draw wins on the hardcourt in 2025, as both of her 125 titles came on clay.

Meanwhile, Fernandez has been brilliant on hardcourt with one WTA 500 title in Washington this year. The World No. 27 has won 26 of 33 matches this season on the hardcourt and is likely to overcome her opponent without any trouble on Thursday.

Ad

Pick: Fernandez to win in straight sets.

Leylah Fernandez vs Dalma Galfi odds

Player Moneyline odds Handicap bets Total games Leylah Fernandez -333 -4.5 (-105) Under 21.5 (-125) Dalma Galfi +250 +4.5 (-115) Over 21.5 (+110)

Ad

(All odds are sourced from bet365 and oddchecker)

Leylah Fernandez vs Dalma Galfi betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Fernandez to win.

Tip 2: Galfi fails to win a set.

Tip 3: The match to finish before 20 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumeet Kavthale Covering Tennis, Golf, Motorsports and the Olympics. Know More