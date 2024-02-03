Linz Open 2024: Donna Vekic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (3) Donna Vekic

Date: February 3, 2024

Tournament: Linz Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Design Center Linz, Linz, Austria

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Hard (Indoor)

Prize money: $922,573

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - SkySports

Donna Vekic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova preview

Upper Austria Ladies Linz 2024 - Day 5

Third seed Donna Vekic will face second-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the final of the 2024 Linz Open, on Saturday (February 3).

Vekic started her 2024 WTA Tour season on a good note, going 2-0 in her singles matches for Team Croatia at the United Cup. The 27-year-old, however, suffered a shock loss in the first round of the Australian Open, going out in straight sets to Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The World No. 34 has made plenty of amends for her early exit at Melbourne this week, reaching the last four at the 2024 Linz Open. The Croat hasn't dropped a set en route, beating both Dayana Yastremska and Clara Burel in straight sets.

Alexandrova, meanwhile, had a topsy-turvy start to her year as she lost in the first round of the Brisbane International to Argentine qualifier Julia Riera. The Russian then put together a great campaign at the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide the following week, defeating top players such as Elena Ryabkina and Veronika Kudermetova en route to the last four.

The World No. 21 couldn't back up her Adelaide run in Melbourne though, losing in the first round to Germany's Laura Siegemund. Looking for a reversal in fortunes in Linz, the Russian beat defending champion Anastasia Potapova to reach the semifinals.

Donna Vekic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova head-to-head

Vekic leads Alexandrova by a margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the WTA Tour. Their last encounter came in the first round of last year's Stuttgart Open, where the Croat prevailed in straight sets.

Donna Vekic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova odds

Donna Vekic vs Ekaterina Alexandrova prediction

Ekaterina Alexandrova at the 2024 Adelaide International

Donna Vekic has been playing at a good level since recovering from a knee surgery she underwent in 2021. The Croat is a force to reckon with on medium-fast hardcourts owing to her accurate forehand.

The 27-year-old has also served well in Linz this week, averaging a 74% first-serve points won rate in her two matches thus far. She will be keen on winning her first title since the Monterrey Open last March.

Ekaterina Alexandrova, on the other hand, is more aggressive than the Croat. The Russian likes to swat her flat backhand down the line, which puts her opponents off balance. The semifinal encounter between the two players will likely be decided on serve, since indoor hardcourts are employed at the Linz Open.

Considering how Alexandrova is the better server of the two, she comes into the match as a slight favorite.

Pick: Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets.