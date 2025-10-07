Liudmila Samsonova vs Sofia Kenin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and betting tips | Wuhan Open 2025

Match Details

Fixture: (16) Liudmila Samsonova vs Sofia Kenin

Date: October 8, 2025

Tournament: Wuhan Open

Round: Second Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Optics Valley International Tennis Center, Wuhan, China

Category: WTA 1000

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $3,654,963

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN

Liudmila Samsonova vs Sofia Kenin preview

Liudmila Samsonova at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

16th seed Liudmila Samsonova will square off against former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in the second round of the Wuhan Open 2025.

Samsonova kicked off her run in Wuhan against lucky loser Emiliana Arango. She breezed through the opening set, claiming it for the loss of only one game. The Russian had to dig deep in the second set. She squandered her break advantage and then found herself facing three set points in the 10th game of the set.

However, Samsonova fended them off in a gutsy hold of serve. That knocked the wind out of Arango's sails, who dropped the next couple of games to wrap up a 6-1, 7-5 win for Samsonova.

Kenin was up against Anastasia Zakharova in the first round of the Wuhan Open. The American got back on serve after going down a break but promptly conceded the next three games to lose the first set. Leads were exchanged multiple times in the second set.

Kenin showed nerves of steel and saved a couple of match points to force a tie-break, in which she gained the upper hand to force a third set. She found herself on the backfoot in the decider after losing her serve in the fifth game but responded by sweeping the next four games for a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 comeback win.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Sofia Kenin head-to-head

Kenin leads Samsonova 2-0 in the head-to-head. She won their previous meeting at the Qatar Open 2023 in straight sets.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Sofia Kenin odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Liudmila Samsonova

-185 +1.5 (-475) Over 21.5 (-115)

Sofia Kenin +140 -1.5 (+275) Under 21.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Liudmila Samsonova vs Sofia Kenin prediction

Sofia Kenin at the China Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Kenin's tenacity helped her sneak past Zakharova after saving two match points. Samsonova survived a late charge from Arango to make a winning start in Wuhan. Both players have struggled since the resumption of the hardcourt swing in July.

Kenin has a 4-6 record on the surface over the past three months, while Samsonova has a 4-5 record in the same period. Neither has beaten a top 40 player during this time frame as well.

Kenin will be feeling good about her chances against Samsonova, having won both of their previous matches. While their first match at the French Open 2020 went to three sets, their next and most recent meeting was quite lop-sided, with Kenin dropping only four games at the Qatar Open 2023.

Kenin has usually found a way to counter Samsonova's hard-hitting game. While both players have been a little off in recent weeks, the American's record in this rivalry gives her an edge in this contest.

Pick: Sofia Kenin to win in three sets.

Liudmila Samsonova vs Sofia Kenin betting tips

Tip 1: Sofia Kenin to win.

Tip 2: The match will feature at least one tie-break.

Tip 3: The match will have at least 26 games.

