5 longest Grand Slam tennis matches in history

Rajdeep Puri FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 1.44K // 14 Jul 2018, 00:22 IST

8 years ago at Wimbledon, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut played the longest ever tennis match in history.

The match went on for three days and took place over 11 hours and 5 minutes with Isner coming out victorious 70-68 in the final set.

The final score read: John Isner def. Nicolas Mahut 6–4, 3–6, 6–7(7–9), 7–6(7–3), 70–68

Apart from US Open, none of the other three Grand Slams have a final set tie-break, hence the match keeps going on until one of the players has a two-game lead in the final set.

John Isner and Kevin Anderson played out the second longest Grand Slam match of all-time, with their match ending in 6 hours and minutes, with coming out on top

Let's take a look at the 5 longest Grand Slam matches in history

#5 Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal, Australian Open 2012 Final - 5 hours and 53 minutes

This match went down as one of the best matches in history with regards to the quality of tennis between both the players.

In the end, it was Novak Djokovic who came out on top in 5 hours and 53 minutes to win his third Australian Open title.

Interestingly, the match had only one tie-break - in the fourth set, however, due to the style of tennis of both the players, the match went on for hours, ending well past midnight.

Both the players were so tired after the final during the post-match presentation that they were given chairs to sit on. The Spaniard Nadal was up a break in the final set but Djokovic clawed his way back to level the score at 4-4. He broke Nadal in the 5-5 and then served out the match to win the final set 7-5.

Result: Novak Djokovic def. Rafael Nadal 5–7, 6–4, 6–2, 6–7(5–7), 7–5.