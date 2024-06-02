"Look at Martina Navratilova, Jimmy Connors or John McEnroe... we're all restless" - When Chris Evert opened up about her 'perfectionist' trait

Chris Evert once opened up about her perfectionist tendencies, citing fellow American tennis players Martina Navratilova, Jimmy Connors, and John McEnroe as examples. Her comments came in 1986.

In 1986, Evert won only one Grand Slam at the French Open, marking her seventh and final title at the Claycourt Major. She was the defending champion and defeated Martina Navratilova in the final.

The American, known as Chris Evert Lloyd at the time due to her marriage to Great Britain's John Lloyd, gave an interview to Sports Illustrated. She discussed her retirement, saying:

"Oh, thanks. Well, when I do quit, I don't want to be pregnant two months later. I want to have some real time with John [Lloyd]. The way it is now, with our schedules, I feel like we're still dating. This isn't real. But I know that. It's got to be grown-up time soon."

Trending

Evert then expressed how she was "restless" and always strived for perfection, citing examples of Connors, Navratilova, and McEnroe.

"I'm never satisfied," Evert said. "Maybe I have too much pride. Or is that really ego? It's only when I put everything on the line when I feel most complete. So restless. Look at Martina [Navratilova]. Or Jimmy [Connors] or [John] McEnroe. We're all very different people, but we're all restless, all perfectionists, all with a lot of pride."

"We probably don't have a lot of peace inside. Look at John. He knows exactly what makes him happy. He always tells me I'm looking for things that just aren't there," she added.

Chris Evert retired with 18 singles Grand Slam titles

Chris Evert

Chris Evert turned pro in 1972 and retired in 1989, winning a whopping 18 Grand Slam singles titles, among other achievements.

Evert's dominance shined brightest at the French Open, where she stands alone as the only female player with seven titles. Her achievement places her second overall in the tournament's history, trailing only behind Rafael Nadal (14). The American won the Major in 1974, 1975, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1985, and 1986.

In addition to her success in Paris, Evert also claimed victory at the US Open six times (in 1975, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1980, and 1982), Wimbledon thrice (in 1974, 1976, and 1981), and the Australian Open twice (in 1982 and 1984)

She also clinched three doubles titles, two at the Claycourt Slam in 1974 and 1975, and one at the New York Major in 1976.