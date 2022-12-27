Looking at Wimbledon trophies reminds her of Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova, says Pam Shriver

Pam Shriver recently said that seeing the Wimbledon men's and women's singles trophies reminds her of former tennis professionals Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova.

Federer hung up his tennis boots earlier this year after dominating the sport for almost two decades. During his illustrious career, the Basel-born player won 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight Wimbledon singles titles.

Navratilova, 66, won 18 Grand Slam singles titles in her career. The Czech-American lifted the Wimbledon trophy nine times.

Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova hold the records for most Wimbledon singles titles in the men's and women's categories, respectively.

Pam Shriver reacted to a social media prompt that asked people to name the players that came to mind when they saw the Wimbledon trophies.

"The first players that come to your mind when you see these trophies are ______," the post by Relevant Tennis read.

Shriver responded to the post by naming her two choices, the two greats of the grass court.

"Roger and Martina," Shriver tweeted.

"I have won this tournament eight times, please believe me, I am a member" - When Roger Federer was denied entry to Wimbledon

Roger Federer was denied entry to Wimbledon earlier this year as he was not carrying his membership card. Speaking on Trevor Noah's program The Daily Show, Federer recalled the hilarious incident.

Federer explained that he had traveled to London to see a doctor after a visit to Tokyo, Japan. He chose to go to the All England Club when he learned he had a few hours before his trip back home.

The 41-year-old was denied entry by a security guard who asked for his membership card. Despite numerous requests, the former player was not allowed to enter.

"When you win Wimbledon, you become a member automatically. So I'm like, 'No, I don't have my membership card but I am a member and I'm just wondering where I can get in,' and she said, 'Yeah, but you have to be a member.' I was like, 'I'm just asking you again where can I get in,' and she said, 'The other side, but you have to be a member."

Roger Federer even told the guard that he has won the tournament eight times, but in vain.

"So I look at her one last time and I'm so sorry, I couldn't believe and still can't believe I said this and because I still feel bad about it," he added. "I'd look at her and say, 'I have won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I am a member!'"

"When I said I won Wimbledon eight times, for a split second, I wasn't sure if it was eight anymore because I thought 'Was it seven, was it eight? I don't know'. But I said it because I never talk like this," the veteran added.

However, Federer was eventually allowed to enter the club, and he also obliged some fans who asked for selfies.

