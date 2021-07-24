Los Cabos 2021: Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima preview, head-to-head & prediction | Mifel Open

Match details

Fixture: (1) Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima

Date: 25 July 2021

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize money: $598,545

Match timing: Not before 8 pm local time, 2 am GMT, 10 pm ET, 7.30 am IST

Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima preview

Top seed Cameron Norrie will square off against American teenager Brandon Nakashima in the final of the 2021 Mifel Open at Los Cabos on Sunday.

For both Norrie and Nakashima, this would be a chance to lift their maiden ATP tour title. But Norrie has the experience of playing in finals before, having reached the summit clash at Auckland 2019, Estoril 2021, Lyon 2021 and Queen's 2021.

Nakashima, on the other hand, will be playing his first-ever ATP level final. That said, the American does own a 100% success rate in finals on the Challenger and Futures tours.

Cameron Norrie defeated home favorite Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-1 in 1 hour and 10 minutes on Saturday to make it to the final. The Brit saved all three of the break points he faced and broke Fritz's serve four times in what was a fairly comfortable win.

Norrie is yet to drop a set in Los Cabos so far, and has been broken just once in three matches (against Mikael Ymer).

Brandon Nakashima, meanwhile, ousted his big-serving compatriot John Isner 7-5, 6-4 for what is the biggest win of his career so far. The teenager fared better than Isner in the service department as he saved the only break point he faced.

19 years old Brandon Nakashima beats John Isner, 17 years older, 7-5, 6-4, to reach his first career ATP final in Los Cabos.



Nakashima is the youngest American in a final since Fritz in Memphis 2016 and the youngest to do it outside the US since Roddick... in 2002! pic.twitter.com/jONZXYmNJx — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 24, 2021

More impressively, however, Nakashima had a better success rate on the first serve - 82% to Isner's 78%. The 19-year-old's performance on the return was great too, as he managed to win almost 40% of those points. That is an astounding feat against a server of Isner's caliber.

Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima head-to-head

Brandon Nakashima leads Cameron Norrie 1-0 in the head-to-head. The two faced each other at the 2020 Delray Beach Open, where the American won 7-5, 6-2.

Cameron Norrie vs Brandon Nakashima prediction

Brandon Nakashima

Brandon Nakashima has shown some impressive mental strength so far in Los Cabos. He rallied from match points down to beat Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals, and held his nerve amazingly well against John Isner in the semis.

While the teenager's game is not the most spectacular, it is extremely disciplined and tactical. Nakashima plays to his strengths and makes good use of his topspin-heavy shots to push his opponents behind the baseline.

While Cameron Norrie is a great defender, he can struggle to finish points at times. The Brit is not the best at finishing points with his forehand, and he would be hoping to be more efficient with that shot in the final.

Brandon Nakashima is the underdog in this fixture, but given his performances in Los Cabos so far, a win for him on Sunday wouldn't be too surprising.

Prediction: Brandon Nakashima to win in three sets.

Edited by Musab Abid