Los Cabos 2021: Taylor Fritz vs Illya Marchenko preview, head-to-head & prediction | Mifel Open

Match details

Fixture: (3) Taylor Fritz vs Illya Marchenko

Date: 21 July 2021

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: WTA 250

Surface: Hardcourts

Prize money: $598,545

Match timing: Not before 9 pm local time, 3 am GMT, 11 pm ET

Live telecast: USA - ESPN & Tennis Channel

Taylor Fritz vs Illya Marchenko preview

Third seed Taylor Fritz will open his 2021 Los Cabos campaign against Ukraine's Illya Marchenko.

Fritz made a strong start to the 2021 season, but his progress was halted by a knee injury that required surgery. The young American returned to action at Wimbledon, where he reached the third round before losing to Alexander Zverev.

Now back on his favorite surface, Fritz will be looking to make a deep run in the Mexican city.

Illya Marchenko

Marchenko has also had a difficult year. The 33-year-old did register a few good results at the Challenger level, but he is yet to score consecutive wins in the main draw of an ATP tournament.

The Ukrainian has a strong baseline game that is well-suited to hardcourts and he could well ask a few questions of Fritz in their second-round clash.

Taylor Fritz vs Illya Marchenko head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Taylor Fritz and Illya Marchenko, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Taylor Fritz vs Illya Marchenko prediction

Fritz will look take control of the baseline rallies.

Given the gulf in class and rankings, Taylor Fritz will enter this contest as a firm favorite. The American, however, will need to be wary of Illya Marchenko's power from the baseline.

Fritz enjoys being the aggressor in matches and he will look to take control of the baseline exchanges from the get-go. The American has a powerful serve and forehand and he also moves well for his height. The biggest challenge for the Ukrainian will be making inroads into Fritz's service games.

Marchenko should be able to stay competitive, but if Fritz can maintain a steady level, he should be able to come through in the end.

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in two tight sets

