Los Cabos Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Radu Albot preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (3) Cameron Norrie vs Radu Albot

Date: August 5, 2022

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $822,110

Cameron Norrie vs Radu Albot preview

2022 Miami Open - Day 7- Cameron Norrie

Third seed Cameron Norrie will square off against Radu Albot in the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open on Friday.

Norrie has been on the ascendance this season, chalking up 33 wins from 49 matches and winning titles at the Delray Beach Open and Lyon Open. He also scored a second-place finish at Acapulco and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon.

The Brit picked up hard-fought wins over Jaume Munar, Tommy Paul and David Goffin en route to the semifinals at the All England Club. He put up a dedicated performance against Novak Djokovic, but couldn't outfox the Serb in the last four.

The 26-year-old received a first-round bye in Mexico and began his hardcourt season with a dominant performance against Chun Hsin Tseng in the second round, defeating the Taiwanese player 6-3, 6-0.

Albot, on the other hand, has had an average season so far, garnering 26 wins from 48 matches. He reached the quarterfinals on the main tour for the first time this year at the Los Cabos Open. The Moldovian player has also made the last eight at the Phoenix Challenger and the Mauthausen Challenger.

He entered Mexico on the back of early exits at the Wimbledon Championships, Hall of Fame Open and Atlanta Open (qualifier). Albot snapped his losing streak against Feliciano Lopez in the first round and followed it up with a straight-sets win over Jason Kubler in the second round.

Cameron Norrie vs Radu Albot head-to-head

Norrie and Albot have never faced each other. Their head-to-head is locked at 0-0.

Cameron Norrie vs Radu Albot odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -1000 -4.5(-160) Under 19.5(-145) Radu Albot +550 +4.5(+115) Over 19.5(+100)

Cameron Norrie vs Radu Albot prediction

Norrie has improved significantly in the last few months and will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest.

The Brit outclassed his opponent in every department in the previous match. He won 76 per cent of his first serve points and saved eight out of nine break points against Chun-Hsin Tseng. The 26-year-old is the most dangerous while creating acute angles from the back of the court, especially off his forehand wing. He has constantly put his opponents under pressure with the heavy top spin and depth on his groundstrokes.

Albot will need to find a way to steer clear of Norrie's forehand as much as possible. He scored a convincing win against Kubler in his previous match, winning 71 per cent of his first serve points and converting all the break point opportunities against the Australian. His patient approach, impeccable footwork and grit on the court more than make up for his lack of height.

Norrie will be up against a sticky customer who likes to play long rallies and will give his 100 per cent to win every point. However, the Brit seems to have great control over his all-round game and is in exceptional form at the moment. He should be able to find loopholes in Albot's gameplan and outwit the Moldovian in the quarterfinals.

Pick: Norrie to win in straight sets.

