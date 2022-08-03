Los Cabos Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Tseng Chun-hsin preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Cameron Norrie vs Tseng Chun-hsin

Date: August 4, 2022.

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $822,110.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Cameron Norrie vs Tseng Chun-hsin preview

Norrie has won 32 matches this season

Third seed Cameron Norrie will take on Tseng Chun-hsin in the second round of the Los Cabos Open on Thursday. The 26-year-old has won 32 out of 48 matches so far this season, with two titles to his name.

The first of these came at the Delray Beach Open, where he beat Reilly Opelka 7-6(1), 7-6(4) in the final. Norrie's second title of the season came on clay at the Lyon Open. Here, he beat Alex Molcan 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-1 in the final.

The 26-year-old produced some sensational tennis at Wimbledon and managed to reach his first Grand Slam semifinal after overcoming David Goffin in five sets. However, he was beaten by eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis



Nole reaches 32nd Grand Slam final , 8th in Wimbledon, recovering a set down vs Cameron Norrie after a missed start 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4! DJOKOVIC BACK IN FINALNole reaches32nd Grand Slam final, 8th in Wimbledon, recovering a set down vs Cameron Norrie after a missed start 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4! DJOKOVIC BACK IN FINAL 🙌Nole reaches 💥 32nd Grand Slam final 💥, 8th in Wimbledon, recovering a set down vs Cameron Norrie after a missed start 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-4! https://t.co/XMHT8wafTE

Tseng has mostly competed on the ATP Challenger tour this season and in the qualifying rounds of other tournaments on the ATP tour. The Taiwanese won two matches in his nation's Davis Cup tie against Guatemala.

He entered the Los Cabos Open and reached the second round of the tournament by defeating Nick Chappell in the first round.

Cameron Norrie vs Tseng Chun-hsin head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 0-0 as they have never locked horns before. Whoever wins the match will reach the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open.

Cameron Norrie vs Tseng Chun-hsin odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Cameron Norrie -800 -5.5 (+120) Over 19.5 (-138) Tseng Chun-hsin +450 +5.5 (-163) Under 19.5 (-100)

(All odds are sourced from Oddschecker)

Cameron Norrie vs Tseng Chun-hsin prediction

Norrie will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win given the form of both players. The Brit has won 15 out of 19 matches on hardcourts since his first-round exit at the Australian Open and will be eager to have a good run in Los Cabos.

Norrie isn't a powerful hitter but his relentless stamina and ability to wear out opponents makes him a tricky opponent. The 26-year-old is a counterpuncher but can change swiftly from defense to attack.

Tseng was pretty solid on his serve in his last match, winning 84% of points on his first serve and 68% of those on his second. The Taiwanese will have to be at his absolute best and should make as few errors as possible if he is to stand a chance against Norrie.

The Brit has produced some very good performances this season and given how he did at Wimbledon, it's hard to see him lose to Tseng.

Pick: Norrie to win in straight sets.

