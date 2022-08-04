Los Cabos Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Ricardas Berankis preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs Ricardas Berankis.

Date: August 4, 2022.

Tournament: Abierto de Tenis Mifel.

Round: Quarterfinals.

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $822,110.

Match timing: 6:30 pm local time, 8:30 pm ET, 12:30 am GMT, 6:00 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ricardas Berankis preview

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will face World No. 98 Ricardas Berankis in the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open on Friday.

Reigning US Open champion Medvedev has enjoyed a decent run so far this year. In 10 tournaments, the World No. 1 has reached the summit clash thrice. However, a title is still missing from his resume in an otherwise impressive season.

He was stopped by Rafael Nadal in a remarkable comeback at the Australian Open. The Russian then unexpectedly fell to Tim van Rijthoven and Hubert Hurkacz at 's-Hertogenbosch and Halle, respectively.

Medvedev returned to action for the first time since June on Wednesday at the Abierto de Tenis Mifel in Los Cabos. In a spectacular tournament debut, the Russian thrashed Australian wild card Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-3 for his 250th career win.

With his US Open title defense coming up, Medvedev will be eager to win the title in Los Cabos and boost his confidence before heading to New York.

Berankis in action at the Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2022

A prolific junior who went on to become the World No. 1, Ricardas Berankis hasn't lived up to the expectations on the senior circuit so far. The 32-year-old's highest ranking has been No. 50, which he achieved in 2016.

His best tour-level performances so far have been finishing as the runner-up in Los Angeles in 2012 and in Moscow in 2017. Berankis has never made it into the second week of a Grand Slam either.

The Lithuanian made it to the quarterfinals in Dubai this year as a qualifier, which remains his best showing on the tour in 2022 prior to this week. At the ATP Challenger level, he fared better, finishing second-best to Quentin Halys at Lille.

Berankis, however, managed to turn the tables on Halys with a straight-sets win in the first round at Los Cabos this week. He then advanced to the last eight with yet another comfortable win over Facundo Bagnis.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ricardas Berankis head-to-head

Medvedev and Berankis are locked at 1-1 in the head-to-head. The Russian earned a three-set win in their very first meeting in Moscow in 2018. However, Berankis exacted revenge on the Russian with a straight-sets win in Dubai the following year.

Daniil Medvedev vs Ricardas Berankis odds

Player Name Moneyline Daniil Medvedev -1000 Ricardas Berankis +600

(All odds are sourced by Oddschecker).

Daniil Medvedev vs Ricardas Berankis prediction

Medvedev in action at the Mifel ATP Los Cabos Open 2022

Although Berankis beat Medvedev the last time they squared off, the Russian has come a long way since then. Medvedev will enter the upcoming contest as the World No. 1 and the overwhelming favorite to come through.

After missing three opportunities, the top-ranked player will be hungry to win the title this week. He has returned to his favorite and most successful surface and his chances of ending his Los Cabos campaign with a trophy have become higher.

Medvedev was pretty aggressive in the second round, slamming five aces and winning 84% of his first-serve points. However, the 26-year-old converted just two out of his seven break-point opportunities and has scope to improve even further.

We Are Tennis @WeAreTennis "For sure I’m watching [the battle for No 1] a little bit. Depends also the moment because I know at the end of the year, unless I try to win every tournament that is left, it’s probably going to be Rafa Nadal for year-end No 1."



Berankis has won over 70% of his first-serve points in both of his matches so far and has a decent baseline game. However, Medvedev is definitely a step up for the Lithuanian.

The Russian is one of the best at converting defense to offense and staying toe-to-toe with him could be an uphill task for Berankis. He doesn't possess any real weapons with which he could trouble Medvedev and if he concedes an early break of serve, he may not find a way back into the match.

Pick: Daniil Medvedev to win in straight sets.

