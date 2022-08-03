Los Cabos Open 2022: Daniil Medvedev vs Rinky Hijikata preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Rinky Hijikata.

Date: August 4, 2022.

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $822,110.

Daniil Medvedev vs Rinky Hijikata preview

Medvedev will look to have a good run in Los Cabos

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will take on Rinky Hijikata in the second round of the Los Cabos Open. The Russian has won 27 out of 37 matches so far this season but is yet to win a single tournament.

Medvedev reached a number of finals in 2022, the most notable of which was at the Australian Open. The 26-year-old led by two sets against Rafael Nadal but the Spaniard bounced back to win the match and a record 21st Grand Slam title.

Medvedev reached two finals during the grass-court season in s-Hertogenbosch and Halle. However, he lost to Tim van Rijthoven and Hubert Hurkacz respectively.

After this, the Russian competed at the Mallorca Championships and reached the quarterfinals after beating Aslan Karatsev. However, he was beaten by Roberto Bautista-Agut.

Hijikata has mostly competed on the ATP Challenger tour and the ITF and futures circuit this season. The 21-year-old only played one match on the ATP tour when he qualified for the main draw of the Los Cabos Open.

Here, the Australian beat Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez after the latter was forced to retire due to injury.

Daniil Medvedev vs Rinky Hijikata head-to-head

The head-to-head between Medvedev and Hijikata is 0-0 and they will face each other for the first time. The winner of the match will book his place in the quarterfinals at Los Cabos.

Daniil Medvedev vs Rinky Hijikata odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Daniil Medvedev -2000 -5.5 (-125) Over 19.5 (-105) Rinky Hijikata +1000 +5.5 (-105) Under 19.5 (-125)

(All odds are sourced by Oddschecker)

Daniil Medvedev vs Rinky Hijikata prediction

Medvedev will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win. After losing two finals on grass, the Russian will play on the surface where he produces his best tennis.

Medvedev's serve, groundstrokes, defensive skills and athleticism makes life difficult for the best of players and there is little doubt he will constantly trouble Hijikata.

The Australian is a self-described aggressive baseliner and judging by his eight aces against Rodrigo Pacheco, he has a pretty good serve as well.

Medvedev hasn't been as dominant as one would expect since returning from his hernia surgery, but he should have little trouble defeating Hijikata and reaching the quarterfinals of the Los Cabos Open.

Pick: Medvedev to win in straight sets.

