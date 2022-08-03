Los Cabos Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Hernandez preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (WC) Alex Hernandez.

Date: August 3, 2022.

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: $822,110.

Match timing: 6 pm local time, 8 pm ET, 12 am GMT and 5:30 am IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Hernandez preview

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Australian Open

After a first-round bye, World No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Alex Hernandez in the second round of the 2022 Los Cabos Open on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime notched up some great results on hardcourts at the start of the season. He played an important role in leading Canada to their maiden ATP Cup title. At the Australian Open, he won the first couple of sets against Daniil Medvedev in their quarterfinal clash, but lost the match in five sets.

After eight runner-up finishes, Auger-Aliassime finally won his first ATP title at the Rotterdam Open. The following week, he made it to the final of the Open 13 in Marseille, but lost to Andrey Rublev. He then failed to win a match at the Indian Wells Open and the Miami Open. The 21-year old's record on hardcourts this year stands at 15-6.

Alex Hernandez at the 2022 Los Cabos Open

Alex Hernandez has mainly competed in lower-level tournaments. He was given a wildcard to participate in the Los Cabos Open, thus making his debut at the ATP level. He was initially set to face John Millman in the first round, but the Australian withdrew from the tournament. He was replaced by lucky loser Nicolas Barrientos.

Hernandez fell behind in the opening set to trail 2-0, but appeared to get back on track by breaking his opponent's serve to make it 2-1. However, Barrientos snagged a break once again to lead 3-1. The Colombian held on to his lead and soon nabbed the set.

Barrientos went up a break to lead 4-3 in the second set, but Hernandez claimed the next three games in a row to bag the set. The Mexican was on the backfoot in the deciding set as well, as his opponent jumped to a 3-1 lead.

Hernandez once again staged a fightback as he won four games on the trot to go 5-3 up. There was one final twist as he lost serve while trying to close out proceedings. However, he broke his opponent's serve in the very next game to win the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 and make a winning debut on the ATP tour.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Hernandez head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Hernandez odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -2000 +1.5 (-10000) Over 19.5 (+100) Alex Hernandez +825 -1.5 (+1250) Under 19.5 (-140)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Alex Hernandez prediction

Felix Auger-Aliassime at the 2022 Indian Wells Open

Given the massive gulf in their rankings and experience, Auger-Aliassime will be the overwhelming favorite to win this contest. However, the Canadian has lost a couple of matches to players ranked far lower than him this year.

Tim van Rijthoven, ranked No. 205 at the time, defeated Auger-Aliassime at the Libema Open. Jason Kubler, ranked just outside the top 100, defeated him a couple of weeks ago at the Newport Open. However, both of those losses were on grass.

Hernandez showed great fighting spirit in his first-round match by coming back from a break down in the second and third sets. He was even broken while serving for the match, but regrouped quickly to secure the win. He served pretty decently, and won 47% of points on return.

However, against the World No. 9, Hernandez will have to punch way above his weight if he wants to win. Auger-Aliassime's huge serve and massive forehand might prove to be too much for the 23-year old to handle. Expect the Canadian to ease past his opponent.

Pick: Felix Auger-Aliassime to win in straight sets.

