Los Cabos Open 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (2) Felix Auger-Aliassime vs (3) Cameron Norrie

Date: August 5, 2022

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2022

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $822,110

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie preview

Second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on third seed Cameron Norrie in the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open on Friday.

Auger-Aliassime defeated American Steve Johnson 6-4, 7-6(3) in the quarterfinals of the Las Cabos Open.

Tennis TV @TennisTV



2nd seed



@AbiertoTelcel Fourth Semi-Final of 2022

The Canadian has had a decent season. To start the year, he led his home country to victory at the ATP Cup. His breakthrough came at the Rotterdam Open, where he bested Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets to clinch his long-awaited first ATP title.

Moreover, Auger-Aliassime contested six quarterfinals, including the Australian Open, one semifinal and one other final at the Open 13 in Marseille, France. The Canadian also reached the fourth round at Roland Garros where he pushed the King of Clay, Rafael Nadal, to a fifth set before bowing out.

LTA @the_LTA



The title defence is still on as



#BackTheBrits Powering into the @AbiertoLosCabos semi-finals

Cameron Norrie, the defending champion, got the better of Radu Albot 6-3, 7-6(4) to enter the semifinals in Los Cabos.

Norrie too has had a successful season. He was the title winner at the Delray Beach Open and the Lyon Open and reached one other final at the Mexican Open where he was taken out by Nadal.

He reached the quarterfinals on four occasions, including the Indian Wells Masters, where he was the defending champion. Norrie produced his best result at a Grand Slam when he made the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. He was defeated in four sets by the eventual champion, Novak Djokovic.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Felix Auger-Aliassime overpowers Cameron Norrie in head-to-head 4-0. All their encounters have been played on hardcourts, with two of the Canadian's wins coming this year at the Rotterdam Open and the ATP Cup.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Felix Auger-Aliassime -125 -0.5 (-120) Over 22.5 (-138) Cameron Norrie +100 +0.5 (-120) Under 22.5 (+100)

(All odds are sourced from Bet365)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Auger-Aliassime will look to enter a third final of the season and lift a second title

Given his record against the Brit, Auger-Aliassime will be the obvious favorite to win this encounter.

The 21-year-old has registered a 17-6 win-loss ratio on hardcourts this season, while Norrie comes close with 17 wins against eight losses.

Auger-Aliassime was near-perfect on serve in his quarterfinal encounter. He bombarded his opponent with 17 aces and won 97% of his first-serve points. Norrie, meanwhile, had a 66% success rate on his first serve.

Along with a great serve, the Canadian moves well on the court and will try to put all the balls back in to play. The Brit, however, is a counterpuncher with an unorthodox style of play. He plays his forehand with a heavy topspin and attacks the opponent with a flat backhand. This makes him a tricky opponent.

Norrie will continue his title defense while Auger-Aliassime will look to enter a third final of the season and lift a second title.

Pick: Auger-Aliassime to win in three sets.

