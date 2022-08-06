Los Cabos Open 2022 final: Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Daniil Medvedev vs (3) Cameron Norrie

Date: August 7, 2022

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2022

Round: Final

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $822,110

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie preview

Daniil Medvedev in action on the hardcourts in 2022

Top seed Daniil Medvedev will vie for the title against third seed Cameron Norrie at the Los Cabos Open on Sunday. Medvedev has had a season of many highs and lows so far, chalking up 30 wins from 40 matches and scoring second-place finishes at the Australian Open, Rosmalen Grass Court Championships and Halle open.

The World No. 1 was forced to miss the 2022 Wimbledon Championships due to the ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes imposed by the All-England Club. He returned to the tour at the Los Cabos Open.

The 26-year-old began his campaign with a straight-sets win against Rinky Hijikata and followed it up with another dominant performance against Ricardas Berankis. He continued his impressive run against Miomir Kecmanovic, outwitting the Serbian 7-6(1), 6-1 to reach his fourth final in 2022.

Cameron Norrie, on the other hand, has had a solid season so far, amassing 35 wins from 51 matches and winning titles at the Delray Beach Open and Lyon Open. He also scored a second-place finish at the Mexican Open and reached the semifinals at Wimbledon.

The World No. 12 defeated the likes of Jaume Munar, Tommy Paul and David Goffin to reach his first Major semifinal at the All England Club but couldn't fend off World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

However, Norrie has gone one better at the Los Cabos Open by making the final in Mexico. He scored emphatic wins over Chun Tsin Tseng and Radu Albot en route to the semifinals and edged past Felix-Auger Aliassime to stake his claim for the title. He defeated the Canadian in an engrossing three-set bout 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

Medvedev leads the head-to-head against Norrie 1-0. He defeated the Brit at the 2019 Shanghai Masters 6-3, 6-1.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Daniil Medvedev -275 -2.5(-185) Over 21.5(-155) Cameron Norrie +220 +2.5(+130) Under 21.5(+110)

All odds are sourced by BetMGM.

Daniil Medvedev vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Both players will be entering their fourth finals on the main tour this year. While Norrie has managed to get over the line twice, Medvedev will be hoping to lift his first title in 2022.

The Russian put up a clinical performance in his previous match, winning 83 percent of his first serve points and only facing one break point against Kecmanovic. He has been constantly finding the lines with his groundstrokes and looks fresh after having a bit of rest before the tournament. Medvedev will look to target Norrie's backhand as the Brit struggles to generate power off that wing.

Norrie ground out a tough win in his previous match against the hard-hitting Felix Auger-Aliassime. He won 70 percent of his first serve points and converted six out of eight break points against the Canadian. The 26-year-old plays his best tennis when he's looking to be on the offensive and striking the ball on the rise.

The Brit will look to maneuver the Russian with his forehand but will need to be quick on his toes, considering Medvedev's dependable defensive skills. If the top seed keeps a cool head throughout the tie and sticks to the way he has been playing in the last few days, he should be able to come out on top and win his first title of the season.

Pick: Medvedev to win in three sets.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far