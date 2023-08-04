Los Cabos Open 2023: Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Alex de Minaur vs (7) Dominik Koepfer

Date: August 4, 2023

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $852,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - BeIN Sports

Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer preview

Koepfer hits a forehand in the quarterfinals

Fifth seed Alex de Minaur is set to face seventh seed Dominik Koepfer on Friday for a spot in the final of the Los Cabos Open.

On Thursday, De Minaur secured a spot in the semifinals by defeating Tommy Paul 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, in a match that lasted 2 hours and 25 minutes. In the deciding set, De Minaur found himself trailing 1-3 but won five games in a row to improve to a perfect 5-0 head-to-head record against the American. He also improved to 8-0 in Mexico, having won the ATP 500 in Acapulco earlier in the year. De Minaur had beaten Skander Mansouri and Thiago Tirante in the first and second rounds, respectively.

The 19th-ranked de Minaur has a 26-15 record for the year with one title. His only title of the year came in Mexico, at the ATP 500 in Acapulco. The Aussie also reached the final of the Queen's Club Championships.

In the quarterfinals, Koepfer defeated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 7-5 to secure a place in the semifinals. The victory moved Koepfer into his second ever ATP Tour semifinal. Against Kovacevic, Koepfer put on an impressive serving display, tallying 8 aces and winning 76% of points on his first serve. He also converted 50% of break-point chances to seal the victory.

Koepfer is back in the Top 100 at No. 84 after dropping to as low as No. 262 back in March. The German's best result on the ATP Tour came last week in Atlanta, where he lost to J.J. Wolf in the quarterfinals. He has also won 2 ATP Challenger titles this year in Mexico City and Turin.

Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer head-to-head

Dominik Koepfer leads the head-to-head 1-0. He won their only matchup at the Italian Open back in 2020.

Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer odds

Players Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games(over/under) Alex de Minaur Dominik Koepfer

The odds will be updated once available.

Alex de Minaur vs Dominik Koepfer prediction

De Minaur will be the favorite

De Minaur will come into this match as the favorite. The Aussie has been playing some good tennis in recent months and the playing conditions in Mexico align in his favor. Although Koepfer employs a similar counter-punching style to De Minaur, he is unlikely to trouble De Minaur from the back, and De Minaur's superior solidity and skillset will pull him through comfortably.

Pick: De Minaur in straight sets.