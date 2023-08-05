Los Cabos Open 2023 Final: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (5) Alex de Minaur

Date: August 6, 2023

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2023

Round: Final

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $852,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - BeIN Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the Los Cabos Open

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Alex de Minaur in the final of the Los Cabos Open on Sunday.

The Greek has looked in good touch at the ATP 250 event so far, starting with a 6-2, 6-4 win over John Isner. He then came back from a set down to beat sixth seed Nicolas Jarry and book his place in the semifinals.

Here, the Greek faced fourth seed Borna Coric and took the opening set 6-3. He dominated the second to win 6-2 and book his place in the final of the Los Cabos Open. This was also the 24-year-old's fourth win in seven matches against Coric.

Fifth seed Alex de Minaur entered the ATP 250 event after a quarterfinal exit at the Atlanta Open. The Aussie started with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Skander Mansouri and followed it up by beating Thiago Tirante 6-2, 6-1 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, he faced third seed Tommy Paul and won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash against seventh seed Dominik Koepfer. De Minaur won the opening set 6-2 before the German claimed the second via a tie-break to force the match into a decider.

The Aussie dominated the final set and won it 6-1 to book his place in the final of the Los Cabos Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads 9-0 in the head-to-head between the two. The last meeting between them came in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open, with the Greek winning 6-4, 6-2.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -275 -1.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-115) Alex de Minaur +220 +1.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-120)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Tsitsipas will enter the match as the overwhelming favorite to win, considering his perfect record so far against De Minaur.

The Greek has served 26 aces in three matches in Los Cabos and will be eager to fetch many more of those against the Aussie. His first serve has been strong, with 103 points won out of 123.

He has also hit 72 winners compared to just 15 unforced errors. Tsitsipas' intensity and on-court movement will come in very handy.

De Minaur has served nine aces so far during the Los Cabos Open while winning 103 out of 140 points on his first serve. However, he has also served eight unforced errors and can't afford to gift any points to someone like Tsitsipas who has dominated him time and again.

The Aussie hit 40 winners in his last four matches while producing 37 unforced errors, which is still a high number. De Minaur's playing style counters Tsitsipas' aggression and his pace and agility will be needed massively.

Tsitsipas' current run of form, along with his dominance over the Aussie, should be enough to see him win his first title of the 2023 season.

Pick: Tsitsipas in straight sets.