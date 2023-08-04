Los Cabos Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (4) Borna Coric

Date: August 4, 2023

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize Money: $852,480

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - BeIN Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the Wimbledon Championships

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face fourth seed Borna Coric in the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open.

The Greek received a bye to the second round of the ATP 250 event by virtue of being the top seed. He started the tournament with a 6-2, 6-4 win over John Isner to set up a quarterfinal clash with sixth seed Nicolas Jarry.

The Chilean won the opening set via a tiebreak but Tsitsipas claimed the second in similar fashion to force the match into a decider. He dominated the final set and won it 6-2 to book his place in the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open.

Borna Coric also received a walkover to the second round of the tournament as he was one of the top four seeds. The Croat faced Chinese Taipei's Jason Jung in the opening round and beat him 6-1, 6-2 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Here, the 26-year-old was up against eighth seed Ilya Ivashka and he made a decisive break in the fourth game of the first set to take it 6-3. Ivashka made the first break in the second set, but Coric broke him back in the very next game.

He broke serve in the ninth game to lead 5-4 and saved a break point in the following game before holding to win the match and seal his place in the semifinals of the Los Cabos Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two is currently tied at 3-3. Their last meeting came in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, with Tsitsipas winning 6-3, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Stefanos Tstisipas -275 -1.5 (-105) Over 22.5 (-125) Borna Coric +210 +1.5 (-135) Under 22.5 (-110)

All odds are sourced from BETMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Borna Coric prediction

Tsitsipas won both of his last two matches against Coric, so he will enter this fixture as the favorite to win. That said, the Croat has a 3-1 win record against the Greek on hard courts, so he should not be written off.

Tsitsipas has been very effective on his first serve so far in Los Cabos, serving 19 aces and winning 77 out of 93 points. He also has 52 winners compared to just 11 unforced errors.

The Greek's serve, groundstrokes, and his on-court movement will come in handy, not to forget his reduced number of unforced errors.

Coric has also been quite strong on his first serve so far, winning 52 points out of 64 while serving 13 aces. The Croat has produced 18 unforced errors but has still managed 36 winners. His stamina and high rally tolerance will be needed to cope with Tsitsipas' intensity.

While the Greek has looked in good touch so far, Coric could come out on top if he is able to bring on his A-game and consistently transition swiftly from defense to offense.

Pick: Coric to win in three sets.