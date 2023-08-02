Los Cabos Open 2023: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner

Date: August 3, 2023

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2023

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard

Prize money: $852,480

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video | Canada - TSN | Australia - BeIN Sports

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner preview

John Isner beat Rinky Hijikata in the first round

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face John Isner in the Round of 16 of the Los Cabos Open in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Tsitsipas will open his hard-court swing campaign in Los Cabos. The Greek is playing in Los Cabos for the first time and will look to get up and running after some time off. Tsitsipas last played at Wimbledon, where he reached the fourth round, falling to Christopher Eubanks in five sets.

Tsitsipas has a 35-13 record for the year with no titles. His best results have come at the Australian Open and Barcelona, finishing runner-up in both tournaments. The 24-year-old also reached the semifinals at Rome.

Isner beat Rinky Hijikata 7-6 6-2 in the first round to move into the Round of 16. The win moved him to 350 wins on hard courts. Isner led by a set and 5-3 before the Australian broke back and forced a tiebreaker. Isner then won 7 of the last 8 points to seal the victory.

Isner is currently ranked 114 in the world, a far cry from his highest of No. 8 in the world. The hard court swing is the American's favorite part of the season, and he will look to carve an upset against the Greek on Thursday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner head-to-head

They have played against each other 7 times, and Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head 5-2. They have also played 5 times on hard courts, where Tsitsipas leads 4-1. They have never played each other in Los Cabos.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (over/under) Stefanos Tsitsipas John Isner

Odds will be updated once available.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs John Isner prediction

Tsitsipas stands as the favorite

Tsitsipas enters the match as the favorite due to the matchup's history and recent form. While Isner's 6'10" height gives him a powerful serve that could trouble Tsitsipas, who tends to struggle on the return, the advantage of the slower courts will aid the Greek player in that dimension. On the other hand, Isner's weak return game is unlikely to pose any significant challenge to Tsitsipas. Tsitsipas versatility in attack along with his forehand will also challenge Isner in any rallies. Expect Tsitsipas to move through.

Pick: Tsitsipas in straight sets.