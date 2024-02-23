Los Cabos Open 2024: Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Fixture: (1) Alexander Zverev vs (8) Jordan Thompson

Date: February 23, 2024

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $915,245

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson preview

Alexander Zverev at the 2024 Australian Open.

Top seed Alexander Zverev will face off against Jordan Thompson in the semifinals of the 2024 Los Cabos Open on Friday.

Following a first-round bye, Zverev eased past Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-0 in the second round. He next took on Thanasi Kokkinakis in the quarterfinals. The German broke his opponent's serve once in each set to score a 6-3, 6-4 win.

Thompson defeated Ernesto Escobedo 6-4, 6-3 in his opener and followed it up with a 7-6 (5), 6-3 win over Emilio Nava. He was up against Alex Michelsen for a spot in the last four. The Australian was completely overwhelmed in the first set and lost it without claiming a single game.

Thompson's woes continued as he fell behind 3-0 in the second set. But he slowly clawed his way back into the contest and even saved three match points on his own serve at 6-5. He managed to force a tie-break and outplayed Michelsen in it to clinch the set.

Michelsen regrouped in the decider as he secured a break of serve at the start of the set. The American was ahead 5-3, after which Thompson bagged the next four games for a 0-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5 comeback victory.

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson head-to-head

The two have crossed paths twice prior to this match, with the head-to-head being tied at 1-1. Thompson won their most recent encounter at the 2023 Japan Open in straight sets.

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Alexander Zverev -550 +1.5 (-1600) Over 20.5 (-125) Jordan Thompson +350 -1.5 (+625) Under 20.5 (-110)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Alexander Zverev vs Jordan Thompson prediction

Jordan Thompson at the 2024 Australian Open.

Despite the scoreline, Zverev was made to work by Kokkinakis for his win. The German fended off all the 12 break points that he faced, including two while serving for the match. His composure during those pressure moments and sharp hitting bailed him out time and time again.

Zverev won 75% of his first serve points in the last round and fired 26 winners. He's yet to drop his serve this week as didn't get broken in his match against Nishioka as well.

Thompson staged a memorable comeback to get the better of Michelsen in the quarterfinals. He looked out for the count in the second and third sets, but managed to turn things around.

Thompson managed to stun Zverev the last time they faced off, which was less than half a year ago at the Japan Open. The latter will be a little vary of his opponent this time, but his level this week and the entire season has been quite high.

Thompson himself hasn't played badly this year either, but Zverev in his current form could prove to a tough nut to crack for the Australian.

Pick: Alexander Zverev to win in straight sets.