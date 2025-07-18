Los Cabos Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs (7) Aleksandar Kovacevic

Date: July 19, 2025

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $889,890

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

Top seed Rublev hits a backhand in Los Cabos | Image Source: Getty

World No. 10 Andrey Rublev will face the USA's Aleksandar Kovacevic for a place in the final of the 2025 Los Cabos Open on Saturday (July 19).

Rublev has had quite an up-and-down season on the ATP Tour this year. While the Russian secured his 17th career title at the Qatar Open in February, he dropped seven of his nine matches between the Dubai Tennis Championships and the Italian Open. Since then, the 27-year-old has done well to regroup, finishing runner-up at the Hamburg Open and making it to the second week of the French Open and Wimbledon.

Seeded first at this week's Los Cabos Open, the former World No. 5 had a smooth sailing into the quarterfinals before needing three sets to dispatch an inspired Emilio Nava to reach the last four at the 250-level event. His next opponent will be seventh-seeded Kovacevic, who enjoyed his career-best ATP ranking of 72 last September.

The World No. 76 also endured a three-setter at the beginning of his campaign at Los Cabos against Lebanon's Hady Habib. The American's next two matches were much more straightforward as he beat Luis Carlos Alvarez and Juan Pablo Ficovich in straight sets, respectively.

Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

Kovacevic leads Rublev 1-0 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour. The American defeated the Russian in their lone career encounter at the Open Occitanie earlier in February in straight sets.

Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Andrey Rublev -295 -1,5 (-115) Over 21.5 (-165) Aleksandar Kovacevic +220 +1.5 (-125) Under 21.5 (+115)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Andrey Rublev vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Aleksandar Kovacevic hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Rublev's game has been firing from all cylinders this week in Los Cabos. During his two-hour-long quarterfinal bout against Nava, the top seed won 76% of his first-serve points while not facing any break points. More impressively, he hit groundstrokes with great depth and width from both wings, making him the firm favorite in this match-up.

Kovacevic, meanwhile, has displayed fast wheels and steady shotmaking at the ATP 250 tournament. But whether that will be enough against an opponent of Rublev's pedigree remains to be seen. The 26-year-old would have to take advantage of his higher-ranked opponent's relatively weak backhand if he wants their quarterfinal encounter to go the distance.

Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.

