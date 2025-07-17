Los Cabos Open 2025: Andrey Rublev vs Emilio Nava preview, head-to-head, odds, prediction, and pick

Match Details
Fixture: (1) Andrey Rublev vs Emilio Nava
Date: July 17, 2025
Tournament: Los Cabos Open
Round: Quarterfinal
Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Hard
Prize Money: $889,890
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK - Sky UK
Andrey Rublev vs Emilio Nava preview
Top-seed Andrey Rublev will face Emilio Nava in the quarterfinals of the 2025 Los Cabos Open on Thursday, July 17. The winner will meet Juan Pablo Ficovich or Aleksandar Kovacevic in the semifinals.
Rublev had a rough start to the season, dropping from No. 8 to No. 17 in the rankings by May. He bounced back by finishing runner-up at the Hamburg Open and reaching the fourth round of the French Open and Wimbledon. With the recent flourish, the Russian rose to the No. 10 position.
In Los Cabos, Rublev earned a first-round bye, following which he faced Alex Hernandez in the second round. The Russian hit 11 aces and broke his opponent four times to register a comprehensive 6-3, 6-2 win.
Meanwhile, Nava mostly played Challenger tournaments this year. The American's solitary main tour appearance before Los Cabos came at the French Open, where he registered a straight-sets win over Botic van de Zandschulp before falling to Holger Rune in the second round.
Nava opened his campaign at the Los Cabos Open with a 7-6(4), 6-3 win over Aleksandar Vukic in the first round. He then fought from a set down to defeat sixth-seed Bu Yunchaokete, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(6), to set up the quarterfinal clash with Rublev.
Andrey Rublev vs Emilio Nava head-to-head
This will be their first meeting on the tour. Hence, the head-to-head stands 0-0 ahead of Thursday's fixture.
Andrey Rublev vs Emilio Nava odds
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM.)
Andrey Rublev vs Emilio Nava prediction
Rublev's only title this year came on hardcourts, at the Qatar Open. However, he was inconsistent on the surface, ending up winless in five of the eight tournaments he competed in.
Nava has been impressive with his serves in Los Cabos, registering an average of 78 percent wins on his first serves. He also hit a combined 25 aces across both matches. The American could pose some damage to Rublev with his clinical serves. However, if he concedes early breaks, he might struggle to find a way back.
Rublev's better ranking and overall superior gameplay make him the favorite in this fixture. However, he has to remain focused and perform reasonably to prevent another early exit.
Pick: Rublev to win in three sets.