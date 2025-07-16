Los Cabos Open 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Denis Shapovalov vs Govind Nanda

The 2025 Los Cabos Open will enter Day 3 on July 16, with some of the leading stars in action. Following their first-round byes, Denis Shapovalov and Andrey Rublev will take on Govind Nanda and Alex Hernandez respectively in the second round.
Other notable fixtures on Day 3 include fourth-seed Quentin Halys, who will take on Juan Pablo Ficovich, and fifth-seed Daniel Altmaier, who will be in action against Tristan Schoolkate.
Here's a look at the predictions for some of the matches on Day 3 of the Los Cabos Open.
#1 Denis Shapovalov vs Govind Nanda
Shapovalov will face qualifier Nanda in the second round on Wednesday. This will be their first meeting on the tour. The Canadian will be keen to regain form on the hard courts of Los Cabos after a dismal performance during the grass-court swing.
Shapovalov has been decent on hard this season, winning the Dallas Open title and reaching the Mexican Open semifinals. Meanwhile, Nanda made his debut on the main tour at the Los Cabos Open. He defeated fellow American Colton Smith, 6-4, 6-2, in the first round.
Shapovalov is the clear expected winner heading into this fixture. He is expected to make a deep run in the tournament.
Predicted winner: Denis Shapovalov
#2 Andrey Rublev vs Alex Hernandez
Top-seed Rublev will face wildcard entrant Alex Hernandez in the second round. They have not crossed paths on the tour so far.
Rublev's performances in recent matches have not been convincing. However, he made some deep runs during the hard-court tournaments earlier this season. On the other hand, Hernandez had not played an ATP main tour match this year until the Los Cabos Open. He fought from a set down against Taro Daniel in the first round to register his second tour-level win.
Hernandez showed great determination to win his first round match. However, getting a similar result against a highly skilled Rublev will be an uphill task.
Predicted winner: Andrey Rublev
#3 Quentin Halys vs Juan Pablo Ficovich
Halys will face Ficovich for the first time on the tour in the Los Cabos Open second round. The Frenchman registered just a single win in his last five matches. He has not been very impressive this season, achieving a win percentage of just 42%.
Ficovich's only tour-level outing before the Los Cabos Open was the Chile Open, where he suffered a first round defeat against Cristian Garin. In Los Cabos, the Argentine defeated Alibek Kachmazov, 6-3, 6-2, in the first round to register his first tour-level win this season.
Halys is expected to come out on top. However, given his concerning form on the tour, it wouldn't be a surprise if Ficovich pulls off an upset.
Predicted winner: Quentin Halys