Los Cabos Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

By Advait Jajodia
Published Jul 18, 2025 09:34 GMT
Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton - Image Credits: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Denis Shapovalov vs (8) Adam Walton

Date: July 19, 2025

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2025

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $889,890

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK – Sky Sports | Canada – TSN+

Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton preview

Third seed Denis Shapovalov will continue his campaign at the Los Cabos Open, with his semifinals clash set up against eighth seed Adam Walton.

Shapovalov has thrived on the hardcourts during the 2025 season. He boasts a 70% win rate, including a title run at Dallas earlier in February. Just before the clay stint began, the Canadian national witnessed another dip in his performance at the Sunshine Double. He suffered second-round losses in both the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Open, falling to Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz, respectively.

Shapovalov has had a solid start at the ongoing ATP 250 event, clinching a 6-1, 6-2 opening-round win over Govind Nanda and a 6-3, 6-2 win over Tristan Schoolkate in the subsequent round.

Adam Walton, on the other hand, has spent a large portion of his season participating in Challenger-level tournaments and the qualifying rounds of ATP events. His most impressive run was in Miami, reaching the Round of 16.

Walton has played inspiring tennis in Mexico so far. He stunned Nishesh Basavareddy 6-1, 6-0 in the second round before clinching a hard-fought 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over compatriot James Ducksworth.

Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton head-to-head

Shapovalov leads the head-to-head 1-0, winning their only matchup 6-3, 6-2 that occurred during the second round of the Indian Wells Masters 2025.

Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Denis Shapovalov-285-3.5 (-130)Over 21.5 (-140)
Adam Walton+210+3.5 (-110)Under 21.5 (-105)
(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Denis Shapovalov vs Adam Walton prediction

Shapovalov showcased a significantly improved serve in his latest match against Schoolkate, recording 10 aces and landing 65% of his first serves across nine service games. These figures are higher than his season average on hard courts.

In contrast, Walton has struggled on serve throughout this tournament, averaging just five aces over three matches and 3.3 double faults per match, frequently handing his opponents free points.

Adding to the challenge for Walton is Shapovalov’s strong break-point conversion rate, hovering just below 50%. Considering his ability to capitalize on chances, Walton cannot afford to make any errors on serve.

Walton has had a praiseworthy performance for reaching his first ATP semifinal of the year. However, the odds are firmly stacked against him.

Prediction: Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

Edited by Hitesh Nigam
