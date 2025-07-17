Los Cabos Open 2025: Denis Shapovalov vs Tristan Schoolkate head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: (3) Denis Shapovalov vs Tristan Schoolkate

Date: July 18, 2025

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $889,890

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Denis Shapovalov vs Tristan Schoolkate preview

Former World No. 10 Shapovalov is looking for redemption | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov will face Australia's Tristan Schoolkate for a place in the semifinals of the 2025 Los Cabos Open on Friday (July 18).

Ad

Trending

Shapovalov showed signs of resurgence earlier in February, winning his third career title at the Dallas Open against all odds. However, the Canadian has considerably slowed since then; before arriving at the 250-level event in Los Cabos, the World No. 33 had dropped 10 of his last 15 matches on the ATP Tour.

The 26-year-old is looking to make some amends this week for his slump in form and defeated USA's Govind Nanda 6-1, 6-2 in his tournament opener to reach the last eight. His next opponent will be World No. 110 Schoolkate, who mostly plies his trade on the Challenger circuit.

Ad

The Aussie recorded his first quarterfinals appearance of 2025 at the Los Cabos Open, beating quality opponents like Daniel Altmaier and Wu Yibing. While the 24-year-old has won two Challenger-level titles this year, he will have to bring his best tennis to down Shapovalov, who was ranked as high as 10th in 2020.

Denis Shapovalov vs Tristan Schoolkate head-to-head

Shapovalov and Schoolkate have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Ad

Denis Shapovalov vs Tristan Schoolkate odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Tristan Schoolkate +190 -1.5 (+360) Over 20.5 (-170) Denis Shapovalov -250 +1.5 (-700) Under 20.5 (+118)

Ad

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Denis Shapovalov vs Tristan Schoolkate prediction

Tristan Schoolkate hits a forehand | Image Source: Getty

Shapovalov impressed on serve during his second-round victory against Nanda in Los Cabos, winning 73% of his first-serve points and saving three of the four breakpoints he faced. That said, the third seed will have to come up with something special from the baseline against Schoolkate.

Ad

The Aussie is one of the most gritty shotmakers on the ATP Challenger tour, with equally balanced groundstrokes on both wings. While he does have an underwhelming serve, he more than makes up for it with his on-court hustle.

The keys to winning for both players will be opening up the court with their respective forehands. Considering Shapovalov has a lefty advantage and can pull his younger opponent off to the tramlines with his angles, he is the favorite to win their quarterfinal match.

Pick: Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More