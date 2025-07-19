Los Cabos Open 2025 Final: Denis Shapovalov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Denis Shapovalov vs (7) Aleksandar Kovacevic

Date: July 20, 2025

Tournament: Los Cabos Open 2025

Round: Final

Venue: Los Cabos, Mexico

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hardcourt

Prize Money: $889,890

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports | Canada - TSN+

Denis Shapovalov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic preview

Third seed Shapovalov looking to win Los Cabos title | Image Source: Getty

Third-seeded Denis Shapovalov will vie for his second ATP singles title of 2025 against the USA's Aleksandar Kovacevic in the Los Cabos Open final on Sunday (July 20).

Trending

Before this week, Shapovalov had endured a tough 5-10 win/loss record that included a first-round exit at Wimbledon. The Canadian has turned his fortunes around at the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos, though, if his run so far is anything to go by. The World No. 33 has just dropped 12 games across three matches, downing Adam Walton, Tristan Schoolkate, and Govind Nanda en route to the men's summit clash at the Latin American event.

The former World No. 10, who won the Dallas Open in February, will be eager to secure his triumph at Los Cabos in his debut. His opponent, Kovacevic, meanwhile, has played at the 250-level event thrice in his career so far, having made it to at least the quarterfinals in each edition.

The 26-year-old American recorded his second title match appearance on the ATP Tour this week, coming from a set down to beat top-seeded Andrey Rublev 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in two hours and 30 minutes.

Denis Shapovalov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic head-to-head

Shapovalov and Kovacevic have never met on the ATP Tour, so their head-to-head record stands at 0-0.

Denis Shapovalov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over/Under) Aleksandar Kovacevic +240 -1.5 (+425) Over 21.5 (-150) Denis Shapovalov -300 +1.5 (-900) Under 21.5 (+105)

All bets sourced from BetMGM.

Denis Shapovalov vs Aleksandar Kovacevic prediction

Aleksandar Kovacevic hits a forehand in Los Cabos | Image Source: Getty

Shapovalov has been unloading on his groundstrokes in Los Cabos this week, taking the ball early on the rise and taking full advantage of the fast speed of the hardcourts. The 26-year-old has also been nearly flawless on serve. During his semifinal victory against Walton, he won 76% of his first-serve points while also following up effectively with his forehand.

Kovacevic has a single-handed backhand just like his higher-ranked opponent, but is a righty. The World No. 76 has also impressed with his shotmaking lately, staying close to the baseline to hit deep shots. That said, Shapovalov's lefty advantage and blistering form this week might end up being too much for the American in their title clash.

Pick: Shapovalov to win in straight sets.

