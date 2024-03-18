Rafael Nadal once dismissed concerns about his arch-rival Roger Federer following the Swiss' meltdown during the 2009 Miami Open.

Nadal told the media:

"I think doesn't matter if he break a racquet in Miami. I think everybody talks about this. But in the end is only a thing, small thing. A lot of people broke a lot of racquets on the tennis court, no? So one time doesn't matter."

"I am sure he's confident to start another year the clay court season and I think he start the season very well. The only thing is he didn't win a title, but the results are very good."

