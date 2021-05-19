Lyon Open 2021: Gael Monfils vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Gael Monfils vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: 20 May 2021

Tournament: Lyon Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lyon, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Gael Monfils vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Gael Monfils will be looking to reach the last eight of a tournament for the first time in more than a year when he faces Yoshihito Nishioka in the second round of the 2021 Lyon Open on Thursday.

Monfils has been in a slump ever since he clinched back-to-back titles at the Open de Provence and the Rotterdam Open in early 2020. The tour suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic halted the Frenchman's momentum, and he has struggled for form over the last few months.

Monfils was riding an eight-match losing streak before arriving in Lyon, but on Tuesday he finally won his first tour-level match since the 2020 Dubai Open. The 34-year-old hit the ground running during his opener, beating Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets to advance to the second round.

Yoshihito Nishioka

Yoshihito Nishioka, on his part, enjoys playing more on faster courts than clay. The Japanese' first (and only) tour title came on hardcourt, at the 2018 Shenzhen Open.

Nishioka, who was once ranked in the top 50, is relatively inexperienced when it comes to playing tour-level events on clay. That said, he has won a fair few claycourt titles on the ATP Challenger Tour and the Transition Tour, with four of his 10 career titles coming on the dirt.

Nishioka booked his place in the second round with an impressive three-set win over Ugo Humbert on Monday.

Gael Monfils vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

Yoshihito Nishioka surprisingly leads Gael Monfils 1-0 in their head-to-head. The Japanese won their only last encounter, which took place in the Davis Cup World Group three years ago.

Gael Monfils vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

While Yoshihito Nishioka has not achieved any notable results on clay, his solid groundstrokes and footwork are assets on any surface. While he doesn't generate too much power on his shots, his ability to consistently hit the ball at a good height allows him to maintain a neutral position.

Gael Monfils serves

Gael Monfils, on the other hand, has a game that is tailor-made for clay. The Frenchman possesses a big forehand and a strong serve, which combined with his lightning quick movement help him execute both offense and defense with ease.

Monfils has struggled for rhythm since last year, and his recent results don't inspire any kind of confidence. But the 34-year-old might be motivated to put up a good showing in Lyon, where he is likely to receive raucous support from the crowd.

Prediction: Gael Monfils to win in three sets.