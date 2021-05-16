Lyon Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (6) Jannik Sinner vs Aslan Karatsev
Date: 17 May 2021
Tournament: Lyon Open 2021
Round: First round (Round of 32)
Venue: Lyon, France
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Red clay
Prize money: €419,470
Jannik Sinner vs Aslan Karatsev preview
The first round of the 2021 Lyon Open will see a mouthwatering clash between two of the season's most in-form players - Jannik Sinner and Aslan Karatsev.
Sinner has scored a couple of solid wins on clay this year, but hasn't been able to string a lot of big results together. He will be hopeful of a strong finish here in Lyon, his last stop in the lead-up to Roland Garros.
Karatsev, on his part, has also managed a successful transition to clay. Following a whirlwind start to the season in Melbourne and the Middle East, the Russian has now also racked up wins over the likes of Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Diego Schwartzman in his last three tournaments on dirt.
Karatsev continues to impress with his attacking brand of tennis, and the slower court conditions haven't dented his power-packed ball-striking in the slightest.
Jannik Sinner vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head
Aslan Karatsev leads Jannik Sinner in the duo's current head-to-head with a slender 1-0 margin. The Russian took a hard-fought three-set win over his young opponent at the Dubai Open earlier this year.
Jannik Sinner vs Aslan Karatsev prediction
Jannik Sinner's underwhelming results in the last few tournaments aren't reflective of his recent form. The Italian has been striking the ball cleanly for weeks now, but difficult draws have prevented him from breaking out.
Sinner will also have the extra motivation of wanting to exact revenge on Aslan Karatsev for his loss in Dubai.
This match will likely be a showcase of first-strike tennis. Both men will look to go for the winner the first chance they get in the rally.
Given the current form that Sinner and Karatsev have shown, we could be headed for a close finish here. That said, the Italian's more solid all-round game should give him a slight edge.
Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in three sets.