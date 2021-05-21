Lyon Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti

Date: 22 May 2021

Tournament: Lyon Open 2021

Round: Semifinals

Venue: Lyon, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his fine run of form with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Yoshihito Nishioka to march into the semifinals in Lyon, where he faces Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti on Saturday.

The Greek has been outstanding this season and leads the men's tour with 31 wins. He has been particularly impressive on clay, where he holds a 14-3 win-loss record, which includes a run to the title in Monte Carlo and a runners-up finish in Barcelona.

Seeded second in Lyon, the Greek is yet to drop a set this week, but could face his sternest test yet in 19-year-old Musetti.

Lorenzo Musetti

Musetti enters this clash high on confidence. The talented Italian battled past Felix Auger Aliassime and Sebastian Korda in the first two rounds before defeating Aljaz Bedene in straight sets on Friday to reach his second semifinal of the season.

Musetti's claycourt swing had been rather underwhelming before his arrival in Lyon, but he finally seems to have found his best form.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti head-to-head

Stefanos Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head against Lorenzo Musetti 1-0. The two players met in the semifinals in Acapulco earlier this year, with the Greek winning in straight sets.

Tsitsipas will look to dominate the match from the outset

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Lorenzo Musetti prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas enters the match as the firm favorite. The Greek has not faced a single break point this week and will look to impose himself on his younger opponent from the get-go with another dominant serving display.

Tsitsipas will attempt to use his versatile game style to attack his opponent from all parts of the court and ensure he stays in control of the points. While Musetti's exceptional defense on the red dirt should help him stay afloat in the longer rallies, the Greek's potent all-round game should see him through.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.