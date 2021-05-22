Lyon Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cameron Norrie preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cameron Norrie

Date: 23 May 2021

Tournament: Lyon Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: Lyon, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Match timing: Not before 2 pm local time, 12 pm GMT, 8 am EST

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cameron Norrie preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas will look to secure his second title of the year when he faces Briton Cameron Norrie in the final of the Lyon Open on Sunday.

The second-seeded Greek overcame a spirited challenge from Italian teenager Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals to seal a three-set win and earn a spot in his third claycourt final of the season.

Cameron Norrie booked his spot in the summit clash after securing two wins on Saturday. Norrie completed his victory over Arthur Rinderknech in a rain-delayed quarterfinal clash before returning to the court later in the day and easing past Karen Khachanov 6-1 6-1.

Cameron Norrie

Norrie has had a successful clay swing thus far. The 25-year-old Brit reached the quarterfinals in Barcelona and followed it up with a run to the final in Estoril. He has carried that momentum into Lyon, where he has registered dominant wins over Dominic Thiem, Corentin Moutet and Khachanov en route to the decider.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cameron Norrie head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cameron Norrie prediction

Tsitispas will feature in his third claycourt final of the season.

Given his superior ranking and and form, Stefanos Tsistispas will be the overwhelming favorite coming into the encounter. The Greek's power-packed game has yielded plenty of success on the red dirt this season and he will look to take control of Sunday's match from the get-go.

For Cameron Norrie, the key will be to stay in the rallies long enough to frustrate his Greek opponent into errors. The Brit possesses a consistent baseline game, but he will have to be at his absolute best to withstand Tsitsispas' big hitting.

What a performance from 🇬🇧 @cam_norrie 😲



He storms past Khachanov 6-1, 6-1 and will face Tsitsipas for the @OpenParcARA title 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IlWGChE733 — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 22, 2021

Tsitsipas won a whopping 90% of the points behind his first serve in the semifinal, which shows the sort of form he is in. If he can bring that level of intensity to the final, he should be able to outlast Norrie on Sunday.

Racing to the finish line 🏁



8️⃣ straight games for @steftsitsipas as he books his place in the Lyon final with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 win against Musetti.



📹: @TennisTV | @OpenParcARA pic.twitter.com/nhK0CflF8X — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 22, 2021

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets