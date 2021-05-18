Lyon Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tommy Paul

Date: 20 May 2021

Tournament: Lyon Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Lyon, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tommy Paul preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas has easily been one of the most consistent performers on the ATP tour this year.

The Greek reached the semifinals at the Australian Open, Rotterdam and the Miami Open before reaching the final in Acapulco. He then started his clay season by winning the Monte Carlo Masters and reaching the final in Barcelona.

Tsitsipas comes into Lyon on the back of a heartbreaking quarterfinal loss to Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open. The 22-year-old was actually a set and a break up before rain caused the match to spill over to the next day. He then found himself in a commanding position again as he served for the match in the third set, but Djokovic came storming back to take it 4-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Tsitsipas will now take on America's Tommy Paul in the second round of the 2021 Lyon Open.

Tommy Paul

Paul was considered one of the most promising young talents when he first burst on to the tour, but he has failed to make much of a mark since. The American sports an underwhelming win-loss record of 7-10 this year, and is yet to go past the quarterfinal stage at any event.

Paul started his clay season with a first-round defeat in Cagliari, before exiting early at Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome too. He did, however, register a solid 6-3, 6-3 win over local favorite Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the Lyon first round on Tuesday.

Stefanos Tsitispas vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

The second-round encounter in Lyon is the second match between the two players, and Stefanos Tsitsipas currently lead the head-to-head 1-0 over Tommy Paul.

The Greek defeated Paul in the first round of the 2019 Washington Open, in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tommy Paul prediction

Given his form and superior ranking, Stefanos Tsitsipas comes into this second-round encounter as the overwhelming favorite. The Greek has made significant strides this year, putting up more consistent serving numbers and transforming his backhand from a rally shot to a weapon.

Tsitsipas' well-rounded game has fared well on clay this year, but the 22-year-old will be keen to ensure that his level doesn't drop just before Roland Garros. After losing tamely to Casper Ruud in Madrid and choking away multiple leads against Djokovic in Rome, Tsitsipas will want to bounce back with a title in Lyon.

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tommy Paul, on his part, has plenty of weapons to do damage on clay. The American has a massive forehand and quick movement, with which he will look to disrupt his opponent's rhythm from the very onset of the match.

Paul usually fares well on serve too, and in the first round against Tsonga he didn't face a single break point.

That said, there has been a huge difference in the two players' fortunes this year, and with good reason. If Tsitsipas settles in early and assumes the role of the aggressor, Paul is unlikely to get too many chances to make inroads.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.