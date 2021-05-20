Lyon Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (2) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yoshihito Nishioka

Date: 21 May 2021

Tournament: Lyon Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Lyon, France

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Red clay

Prize money: €419,470

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yoshihito Nishioka preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas made short work of Tommy Paul in their second-round match at the 2021 Lyon Open on Thursday, cruising to a 6-1, 6-4 victory to set up a quarterfinal clash with Yoshihito Nishioka.

Tsitsipas was immaculate on serve and did not face a break point as he rendered Paul a spectator for most of the match. The Greek was excellent on return as well, winning 44% of the points on the American's serve and breaking him three times.

Tsitsipas, who lost in the quarterfinals of the Italian Open, will hope to make a deep run in Lyon to gain some momentum ahead of the French Open, where he is one of the favorites.

Nishioka, on the other hand, battled back from a set down to overcome home-favorite Gael Monfils. The Japanese secured a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2) win to book his place in the last eight of a tournament for only the second time this year (he made the quarterfinals of the Singapore Open).

Yoshihito Nishioka

Nishioka went toe-to-toe with Monfils for most of the match and maintained his level in the final-set tiebreak, as the Frenchman paid the price for a few costly errors.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yoshihito Nishioka head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Stefanos Tsitsipas and Yoshihito Nishioka, so their current head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Yoshihito Nishioka prediction

Man on a mission 👀



🇬🇷 @steftsitsipas starts his Lyon campaign with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 victory over Paul. #OpenParc pic.twitter.com/fBmHkI2Zut — ATP Tour (@atptour) May 20, 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas enters this match as the firm favorite. The Greek, an exceptional claycourt operator, won the Monte Carlo Masters before making the finals in Barcelona.

He suffered an early exit in Madrid, but looked in fine touch last week in Rome, where he pushed Novak Djokovic to the limit in their quarterfinal clash before falling in three tight sets.

Tsitsipas is one of the toughest players to beat on tour right now and Nishioka will be wary of the Greek's firepower.

Given his powerful serve, Stefanos Tsitsipas should be able to win his service games quite comfortably. He will also fancy his chances during the return games, considering the Japanese's serve is among the weaker ones on tour.

Prediction: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.