Lyon Open 2022: Karen Khachanov vs Alex Molcan preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Karen Khachanov vs Alex Molcan

Date: 18 May 2022

Tournament: Lyon Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Lyon, France.

Category: ATP Masters 250.

Surface: Clay.

Prize money: €534,555.

Live telecast: USA- Tennis Channel | UK- Amazon Prime Video

Karen Khachanov vs Alex Molcan preview

Karen Khachanov will look to make it to the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open

Fifth seed Karen Khachanov will take on Alex Molcan in the second round of the Lyon Open on Wednesday.

The Russian has had a mediocre 2022 season, having won 14 out of 26 matches so far. He began 2022 by reaching the final of the Adelaide International 1, losing to Gael Monfils in straight-sets.

Khachanov reached the third round of the Australian Open but lost to eventual champion Rafael Nadal in four sets. After a last 16 exit at the Rotterdam Open, the Russian made it to the semifinals of the Qatar Open but was beaten by eventual winner Roberto Bautista Agut.

After losing in his opening matches in Indian Wells, Miami and Monte-Carlo, Khachanov reached the semifinals of the Serbia Open, where he was up against Novak Djokovic. He won the first set but the World No. 1 rallied back to beat him in three sets.

Khachanov was unseeded at the Italian Open but reached the third round after beating Giulio Zeppieri and 15th seed Pablo Carreno Busta. Here, he faced Stefanos Tsitsipas and won the first set 6-4. However, the Greek bageled him in the second set and won the third 6-3 to book his place in the quarterfinals.

Molcan started the season by reaching the quarterfinals of the Melbourne Summer Set where he lost to Emil Ruusuvuori. The Slovak reached the second round of the Australian Open for the first time by beating Roman Safiullin. However, he lost to Pablo Andujar in four sets.

Molcan reached the last 16 of the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships but his best performance of the year came at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech. He beat top seed Felix Auger-Aliassime en route to the final, where he lost to David Goffin in three sets..

The 24-year-old put up a tough fight against Casper Ruud in the last 16 of the BMW Open but lost in three sets. After failing to qualify for the main draw of the Madrid Open and the Italian Open, Molcan contested the Lyon Open and reached the second round by beating Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-4 in his opening match.

Karen Khachanov vs Alex Molcan head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Khachanov and Molcan, so their head-to-head stands at 0-0.

Karen Khachanov vs Alex Molcan odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Karen Khachanov -185 -2.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-125) Alex Molcan +140 +2.5 (-105) Over 22.5 (-105)

All Odds sourced from Oddschecker.

Karen Khachanov vs Alex Molcan prediction

Khachanov is ranked higher than Molcan but the latter has a better record this season. The Slovak has won 11 out of 18 matches this season compared to his opponent's 14 out of 26 matches.

Khachanov does not have the best of records on claycourt, having won 45 out of 82 matches. However, he had a decent run in Rome, reaching the last 16 of the Italian Open and pushing Stefanos Tsitsipas to three sets.

Khachanov will rely heavily on his serve to put pressure on Molcan. The Russian's topspin-heavy forehand is a crucial weapon that he can use to dictate play from the baseline.

Molcan has a pretty decent record on clay so far, winning 11 out of 15 matches. Molcan will try to bring Khachanov to the net as much as he can given his potent drop-shot.

Khachanov's net game is his weak point and Molcan's effectiveness with the drop-shot will be critical. His defensive capabilities will be put to the test by Khachanov's aggressive play and any slip-ups could lead to Khachanov running with the match.

The match could go into three sets but Khachanov should be able to reach the quarterfinals in Lyon.

Pick: Khachanov to win in three sets.

