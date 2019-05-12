Madrid Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas final - Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more

Novak Djokovic

Top seed Novak Djokovic has a grand opportunity to add a third Madrid crown to his illustrious resume as he takes on the eighth seed and fast-rising Stefanos Tsitsipas in the final at the Spanish capital on Sunday. The name of the 20-year-old Greek in the final is a surprise as many had expected Rafael Nadal to set up a blockbuster summit showdown with his great rival at home.

However, just like it was evident at Monte Carlo and Barcelona, the 11-time French Open winner has still not reached his imperious best on the red dirt this season and continues to struggle with confidence issues. Tsitsipas, on the other hand, remained poised and aggressive even after being blown out by Nadal in the second set of his semi-final.

He refused to back off from his attacking play even in the decider as he earned his first ever victory over the World No. 2. One thing that stood out from his performance against Nadal was how brilliantly he managed to stay in rallies with the clay supremo. The highly-improved defense would come in handy against someone like Djokovic who has dogged resistance.

An earlier win over the 15-time Grand Slam winner at Toronto last year could also inspire the young Greek to give his very best against one of the legends of the game. However, even though the Serb hasn't yet reached his peak form on clay this year, he did manage to lift his game on the clutch moments against someone as stubborn as Dominic Thiem in their last-four clash on Saturday. And that is an ominous sign for anyone facing Djokovic on the opposite side of the net.

Here is all you need to know about the Madrid Masters:

Tournament name: Mutua Madrid Open

Date: May 5-12 2019

Category: ATP Masters 1000

Location: Caja Magica, Madrid

Surface: Clay

Time: (1) Novak Djokovic vs (8) Stefanos Tsitsipas not before 6:30pm local time or 10:00pm IST on Sunday, May 12, 2019.

Where to watch the Madrid Masters in the USA?

Tennis Channel will show the Madrid Masters live in the USA.

Where to watch the Madrid Masters in the UK & Europe?

Amazon Prime Video will show the Madrid Masters live in the UK.

Where to watch the Madrid Masters in India?

In India, the Madrid Masters will be shown live on Sony ESPN.

Live Stream Details and Info for the Madrid Masters

Live Stream for the Madrid Masters is available on Tennis TV (a subscription is needed for the service).

